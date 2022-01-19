Perfect conditions on tough course at Sun Valley Invitational

There couldn’t have been better conditions over the weekend, the sun shining and a nice chill to the air, and plenty of talent at the Sun Valley Invitational at Lake Creek Nordic Center in Ketchum as over 400 athletes congregated for a chance to showcase their talents.
Against elite Nordic skiers that spanned the United States and beyond, Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center’s Rosie Brennan dominated the field on both days as the U.S. Olympic Team member won both the women’s Freestyle Individual 5-kilometer on Saturday and the Classic Mass 10-kilometer on Sunday.
On Saturday’s Freestyle Individual, Brennan won with a time of 14 minutes, 28.6 seconds, and won Sunday’s Classic Mass easily with a time of 29 minutes, 35.3 seconds. Neither day seemed like much competition for Brennan, especially on Sunday when she was nearly a full kilometer ahead of second-place finisher Katharine Ogden out of SMS T2 (30:30.7).
“I wanted to start hard because that is what it’ll be like at the Olympics,” Brennan said. “I went out hard and tried to hold it. It becomes a mental game at that point, and I keep pushing myself. Racing on courses like this at altitude never feels good, and you must have faith in the training plan and keep going forward.”
The 3.7-kilometer racecourse loop at Lake Creek was augmented to get the feel of a true World Cup venue. The difficulties of the course were shared by everyone in the competition, and host Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation made efforts to make the challenging course come to life. The men’s race was four laps and the women’s race was three. Throughout the weekend, 120 volunteers helped make the event run smoothly.
Sunday’s mass start was the highlight of the weekend, and Brennan’s team (APU Nordic) overshadowed the rest of the field at times. On the men’s side of Sunday’s Classic Mass 15km, APU swept the podium with David Norris (36:50.5), Hunter Wonders (36:58.5) and Scott Patterson (36:59) coming in first, second and third, respectively.
The APU men were on point the whole weekend as they had six finishers in the top-30 on Saturday and five finishers in the top-30 on Sunday.
Another team that had success was the University of Utah women’s team, the top collegiate squad on Sunday, sweeping the top three spots for college teams. Novie McCabe (30:42.9) took third overall, SVSEF alum Sydney Palmer-Leger (31:01.7) took fifth overall and Sophia Laukli (31:02.5) took sixth.
“Our team is strong this year,” Palmer-Leger said. “It’s amazing to race with Novie and Sophia and our whole team. We have some amazing coaches in Salt Lake City, and we’re getting super fast.”
Palmer-Leger was strong the whole weekend as she was also the top athlete in the U20 category on Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday’s Freestyle Individual, she took a time of 15:56.1. For Palmer-Leger, it was nice to be back on a course she spent three years on while at the SVSEF.
“It’s fun to come back and see some of the coaches I worked with while at the SVSEF,” Palmer-Leger added. “It feels like home. It’s amazing coming back and racing with some of the best in the world. This was a tough course, the mass start was fun because you can get some recovery drafting and push the climbs, then it’s all out the last lap and sprint to the finish.”
Staying with the women, Boise-native and SVSEF Comp skier Sammy Smith showed her prowess among older skiers. Smith was the top—and only U18—skier in the pack of Senior and U20 women, taking sixth overall on Saturday (15:56.1) and eighth overall on Sunday (32:04.2).
“The competition is about as strong as you can get,” Smith said. “This is a great course and I love Sun Valley races because they’re hilly.”
Hagenbuch wins Saturday’s Freestyle
SVSEF XC Gold Team skier Johnny Hagenbuch was the top skier on the men’s side on Saturday’s Freestyle Individual 10km with a time of 26:15.4.
Saturday’s staggered start had racers go up against the clock with skiers going once every 30 seconds. When finished, the exhausted Hagenbuch was unaware of his time, which wasn’t posted until later in the day.
“That was a really hard course,” Hagenbuch said. “I fell apart on the last climb, so we’ll see if I got it. The climbs are always going to make you hurt. It’s a battle of attrition.”
Hagenbuch barely got it, squeezing past Wonders out of APU, who took second (26:28.7). Rounding out Saturday’s top-3 men was Bernhard Flaschberger (26:42.5).
Exerting most of his energy on Saturday, unfortunately, Hagenbuch didn’t see the same success on Sunday as he fell to 18th overall in the Classic 15km with a time of 38:40.2.
The most consistent SVSEF XC Gold skier was Peter Wolter, who came in 10th on Saturday (27:27.7) and 11th on Sunday (37:43.3). Sunday’s finish also made him the top SVSEF male of the day.
“It’s awesome to ski here,” Wolter said Saturday. “You want to push as deep as you can to get over the top of the hills because you can gain a lot more speed, but it’s worth the sacrifice.”
Wolter—also skiing at Middlebury College in Vermont—added that it was interesting to watch other skiers race the Lake Creek course.
“It’s fun to be an insider at this course,” he said.
Other top skiers were a pair of Gold Team members. Peter Holmes, who took 29th in the Men’s 10k Freestyle on Saturday (28:25.1) and 16th in the Men’s 15k Classic on Sunday (38:34.7). Karl Schulz, who was fresh off his success at the 2022 L.L. Bean U.S. Cross-Country Ski National Championships at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center last week, took 12th in the Saturday 10k Freestyle (27:31.9).
The Sun Valley Invitational was in conjunction with the Intermountain Cross-Country, the Rocky Mountain Intermountain Ski Association and the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Super Tour. This event was also an Olympic qualifier for the 2022 Beijing Games. ￼
