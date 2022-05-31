Ketchum resident and former NFL wide receiver Mark Pattison can add Emmy Winner next to his name after his documentary “Mark Pattison: Searching for the Summit” won for Outstanding Short Documentary. The NFL Network’s NFL 360 division produced the show that followed Pattison on his journey to conquering the Seven Summits with a climatic Everest climb, which he achieved last year. Pattison’s film was also nominated for Outstanding Camera Work–Long Form.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments