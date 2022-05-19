Ketchum resident and former NFL wide receiver Mark Pattison keeps reaching for a different kind of summit, as his documentary “Mark Pattison: Searching for the Summit” is nominated for two Sports Emmy Awards. Produced by the NFL Network, the documentary follows Pattison on his journey to conquering the Seven Summits with a climactic Everest climb, which he achieved last year. The 30-minute film is nominated for Outstanding Camera Work–Long Form and Outstanding Short Documentary. The 43rd Sports Emmy Awards are Tuesday, May 24.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments