September 9, 2022
Sun Valley Community School junior forward Walker Pate (2) scores a goal on a header off a corner kick during the first half of a 4-3 victory over Bliss on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Pate’s later scored the game-winner with about 10 minutes left in the game.
Sun Valley Community School senior midfielder Jack Verhaeghe heads the ball in front of senior teammate Auggie Rose during the first half of a 4-3 victory over Bliss on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
Sun Valley Community School junior Asher Maxwell tries to maneuver around the Bliss goalie during the first half of a 4-3 victory over the Bears on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Maxwell later had an assist to Sebastian Lerner for the Cutthroats’ third goal.
Sun Valley Community School junior forward Walker Pate jumps over a Bliss defender during the first half a 4-3 victory over the Bears on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Pate scored a goal in the first half off a header and the game-winner in the second half.
Sun Valley Community School junior fullback Sebastian Lerner goes after the ball during the second half of a 4-3 victory over Bliss on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Lerner scored the Cutthroats’ third goal on a one-timer off an Asher Maxwell pass.
“These games are very important,” Sun Valley Community School veteran head boys' soccer coach Richard Whitelaw said. “Sometimes in our league we don’t have these games a lot. These games—especially as the season gets longer and you get closer to districts and the state tournament—you have these sorts of games.
“Everywhere else in the world you don’t see teams winning, 8-, 9-nil. All the games are close.”
Junior forward Walker Pate rifled one home in the upper left from outside the 18 with about 10 minutes remaining as the Cutthroats remained undefeated with a 4-3 victory over the Bliss Bears on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. It was their first home game of the season.
“I was warming up and aiming at the posts and I told coach Will (Thomas) that I kinda knew I was going to have a shot from outside the 18,” said Pate, who was named Man of the Match along with senior Hank Moss and junior Sebastian Lerner. “I knew if I could get one it was going in.”
The Cutthroats went up 2-0 on a goal by senior Jack Verhaeghe and a header by Pate off a corner. Bliss tied it at 2 before Lerner one-timed it off an Asher Maxwell pass midway through the second half.
The Bears knotted it at 3 two minutes later thanks to a PK, and Pate’s missile five minutes later kept the Community School undefeated.
“They got back in it, and it took (senior defender) Lachlan McFarland coming back in to switch up the tempo and pick us back up,” Pate said after Bliss tied it at 2. “You have to stay completely locked in the game and treat it like it’s 0-0 all the time. It’s something you have to practice and get better at over time.”
Senior co-captain Nils Galloway was seeing his first action after missing three games due to injury.
“I was so stoked to come back and see the boys play so well, play as a team and connect passes with each other,” he said. “It was great to see. I’m really happy to see us come together as a team and stick it out and win.
“You’re always looking to win. The more adversity you face the stronger you are, in my eyes. As you keep playing it’s only going to help. Adversity makes you better.”
The theme in the huddle after the contest was how the squad needs to play at a high level for all 80 minutes.
“It starts with me. It starts with Russ (Stumph) and Blake (Currey),” Galloway said. “It’s communication and positivity. When we work together as a team and everyone is working with each other, that’s how we’re gonna win games and get better in the future—when we’re all running together as a team.
“It doesn’t matter if one person plays well or part of the team plays well, we have to play as a team in order to win.”
The Community School (5-0, 4-0 in conference) visits Wendell at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 and welcomes Gooding at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 12. ￼
