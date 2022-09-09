Sometimes you need games like this.

“These games are very important,” Sun Valley Community School veteran head boys' soccer coach Richard Whitelaw said. “Sometimes in our league we don’t have these games a lot. These games—especially as the season gets longer and you get closer to districts and the state tournament—you have these sorts of games.

“Everywhere else in the world you don’t see teams winning, 8-, 9-nil. All the games are close.”

Sun Valley Community School junior Asher Maxwell tries to maneuver around the Bliss goalie during the first half of a 4-3 victory over the Bears on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Maxwell later had an assist to Sebastian Lerner for the Cutthroats’ third goal.
Sun Valley Community School boys soccer head coach Richard Whitelaw talks to the team during halftime of a 4-3 victory over Bliss on Sept. 7 at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
