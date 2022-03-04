Boulder Mountain Tour

SVSEF's Jake Adicoff was the top local skier, finishing fourth. Adicoff, who is blind, will represent the U.S. in the Paralympic Games next month. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Join local Paralympian Jake Adicoff and Sam Wood’s friends and family on Sunday, March 6, from 6-8:30 p.m. to watch the 2022 Beijing Paralympics Men’s 20-kilometer Classic Visually Impaired Cross-Country race, which will be aired live on NBC and Peacock. The viewing event at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum begins at 6 p.m. with the race at 7 p.m.

