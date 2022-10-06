The Carey football team looks to make it two straight victories as Snake River Conference foe Glenns Ferry visits Derrick Parke Memorial Field tonight.

“Everyone is healthy coming into this game and ready to play Panther football,” head coach Lane Kirkland said.

His squad is coming off an 88-8 triumph at Valley and hopes to continue that momentum for the 7 p.m. kickoff.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments