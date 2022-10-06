The Carey football team looks to make it two straight victories as Snake River Conference foe Glenns Ferry visits Derrick Parke Memorial Field tonight.
“Everyone is healthy coming into this game and ready to play Panther football,” head coach Lane Kirkland said.
His squad is coming off an 88-8 triumph at Valley and hopes to continue that momentum for the 7 p.m. kickoff.
“The more playing time we can get our second team the better off we will be in the end,” Kirkland said. “Our starters did a great job of coaching and cheering on their subs—and their performances were superior. It was a good time had by all.
“We scored in almost every way possible last Friday. We hope to once again play at our level and play our game against a team that is very similar to Valley.”
Glenns Ferry (1-4, 1-2 conference) runs the ball an average of 39 times per game and throws it 19.
“The defensive strategy is to always adapt, modify, overcome and destroy,” Kirkland said.
Ellis Jensen led the defense last week with 14 tackles. Nik Versis collected 11 tackles, Matt Young nine, Preston Wood seven and A.J. Black and Colton Larna each had six.
The Pilots are also a very young team with only two seniors. Seventeen of their 24 players on the roster are sophomores or freshmen.
“Playing against a younger team is not always easy, but the odds do tip in your favor with that being a factor this year,” Kirkland said.
The Panthers ran the ball 21 times for 174 yards and five touchdowns. They ran 36 offensive plays. Valley ran 79.
Wood was 9-for-11 for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Hagen Hennefer was 2-for-3 for 66 yards and a score. Six players caught passes.
“We are focusing on fundamentals and improving our skill sets this week,” Kirkland said. “We just want to play focused and fast football.”
Carey ends the regular season at Murtaugh on Oct. 14 and at home against Raft River on Oct. 21.
