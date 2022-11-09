Carey stepped into halftime with a 16-8 lead at Notus, not exactly what had been going on the previous five weeks.
“We know that Notus is a good team, so at halftime we knew that we needed to wake up and play Panther football,” senior running back Conner Simpson said. ‘We all got in-tune with each other. We knew what the end-goal was. We all started working together and just flowing.”
The hosts scored with 4:03 left in the third period to cut the deficit to 24-16.
That was it for them.
Carey scored the final three touchdowns in a 46-16 win in the 1AD1 quarterfinals.
The Panthers take on No. 1 Oakley at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Holt Arean in one semifinal.
“I love those games where it’s win or go home,” said Simpson, who finished with 160 yards on 15 carries. “Our team loves that. It was a great game the last time we played Oakley. We’ll tune up a couple mistakes and we’ll be ready for them.”
Simpson caught a swing pass from sophomore quarterback Preston Wood on third down and raced 48 yards to paydirt for a 30-16 lead at the 2:12 mark.
“He came to play ball tonight,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said of Simpson. “I think he was ready to put on a show. He’s had kind of a different season compared to last year. He showed off tonight. He was amazing.”
Simpson took a handoff and raced 61 yards to a first-and-goal at the 10 on the next possession. Senior running back Colton Larna ran it in from there two plays later. Simpson’s two-pointer made it 38-16 with 10:23 left in the contest.
“It’s going out there stronger than we did in the first half,” Larna said of halftime. “We had to find that extra fight. It’s keeping in our mind that it’s 0-0 and anything can happen.
“It’s really comforting trusting our brothers. Having that brotherhood and family is everything. If one of us does start freaking out, we all know we have each other’s back. It’s all going to be OK.”
After holding Notus on downs, Simpson ran it for 2 and 12 yards. Larna went for 12, Simpson for 10 and Larna for the final 26 yards with 2:34 on the clock. Simpson’s two-pointer made it 46-16.
“That last drive we scored I called 23 Drive six times in a row. They couldn’t stop it,” Kirkland said. “Why change?
“I’m really proud of our focused effort tonight. Everybody played 100 percent every play and that’s playoff football.”
Notus had 151 yards at halftime and was doing a nice job keeping Carey a touch off balance defensively.
“We understood the plays that they were running, so we changed our defensive set from a 3-front to a 4-front on some things and then from a 4-front to a 3-front on some things so that would throw them off their blocking,” senior Ellis Jensen said. “We wanted to make sure they weren’t getting comfortable.”
The Panthers, who have eight seniors on the roster, held the Pirates to 103 yards in the second half.
“I think the biggest thing is at practice, just giving them our 110%, making sure they perform their best at practice, so we can do better in games,” Carey junior Nik Versis said of the seniors. “What we do in practice makes it so we can all talk to each other in games like this and level with each other. We’ve all had that experience where we’re frustrated, we’re very angry at ourselves—not at the other team—and that makes it easier to calm each other down.”
Senior Carsn Perkes caught two passes for 53 yards, both setting up touchdowns.
“This feels great,” he said. “This shows we can go on the road and keep our heads together. We have enough leadership to be able to play well.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In