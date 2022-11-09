_DSC0245.JPG

Carey senior Carsn Perkes prepares to take a snap for a two-point conversion during the first half of the Panthers’ 46-16 victory at Notus on Nov. 4 in the 1AD1 quarterfinals.

Carey stepped into halftime with a 16-8 lead at Notus, not exactly what had been going on the previous five weeks.

“We know that Notus is a good team, so at halftime we knew that we needed to wake up and play Panther football,” senior running back Conner Simpson said. ‘We all got in-tune with each other. We knew what the end-goal was. We all started working together and just flowing.”

The hosts scored with 4:03 left in the third period to cut the deficit to 24-16.

_DSC0325.JPG

Carey senior Conner Simpson runs for a portion of his 160 yards during the second half of the Panthers’ 46-16 victory at Notus on Nov. 4 in the 1AD1 quarterfinals.
_DSC0339.JPG

Carey senior Conner Simpson scores on a two-point conversion during the second half of the Panthers’ 46-16 victory at Notus on Nov. 4 in the 1AD1 quarterfinals.

