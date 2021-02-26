A big first quarter helped put the Carey High School boys’ basketball team in the driver’s seat all night as No. 5 Carey stunned Richfield's home crowd to move onto state, 72-59 on Thursday.
The Panthers had two seniors score 20 points or more: Hunter Smith (21 points) and Dallin Parke (20 points).
With the victory, Carey (13-7) clinched third place in the Sawtooth Conference. Now, they'll will move onto face Garden Valley (21-1) in the opening round of the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 Boys Real Dairy Shootout ) on Wednesday, March 3, at noon.
“They have played great together as a team and stayed focused on what they wanted,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said. “It was not an easy way having to play everyone on their home floors outside of Hansen. They have really worked hard, and I am proud of them.”
This makes 16 trips to state in a row for Carey, and career win No. 390 for Simpson.
Smith (five rebounds, two assists, six 3-pointers) was on fire all night. Parke (six assists, three rebounds) was the steady captain.
More Carey contributors were sophomore Conner Simpson (nine points, four rebounds, three assists), senior Ashton Sparrow (seven points, 10 rebounds) and junior Chase Bennion (11 points, six rebounds).
For Richfield, sophomore Carson Perkes and sophomore Luke Dalton had 20 points each.
With the loss, Richfield (13-12) still has a shot to state when they take on the Council Lumberjacks (9-8) in the IHSAA state play-in game, which will take place Saturday, Feb. 27 at Jerome High School with tip-off at 3 p.m.
