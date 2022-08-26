The Carey football team begins its season tonight at Grace with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“Grace always has tall kids,” Panthers veteran coach Lane Kirkland said. “They have a little bit of speed. You never quite know what they will throw at you on offense, but we do know they bring a lot of heat on defense from the film we have.”
This is the second year in a row Carey has hit the long and winding road to begin the season—it went 200 miles to Garden Valley last year and 180 to Grace.
The Panthers have 26 on the roster.
“With a few less athletes out than in years past we have been able to really get specific and teach assignments, technique, and schemes a lot more thoroughly than in the past this early in the season,” Kirkland said. “Our kids are grasping everything really well, which in turn has allowed them to now get creative, smarter, and pretty much scheme to our advantage from a variety of situations and positions.
“We aren’t really limiting the number of block and tackle drills necessarily but blowing the whistle a little early. Reps are key to muscle memory.”
Low numbers also means counting on the underclassmen as Carey begins its first season in 1ADI.
“We have a good group of underclassmen that are getting better every day and really going to contribute from the get-go,” Kirkland said. “They are in the middle of everything we do and are going to get a lot of playing time this year.”
Carey finished its preseason workouts before game week preparation begins with a rally on Queens Crown.
“Our rally on Queens Crown Friday night has become a great tradition and always fun,” Kirkland said. “We call it the ‘View from the Top’ as we overlook our valley and our homes. We had four former state champions from the 2017 title team address the team (Trevor Kirkland, Tanner Mecham, DJ Parke, and Kaden Koudelka). The topic they all addressed focused on the teamwork and camaraderie they had while going 12-0 in 2017.
“This activity has always brought our team together. The seniors teach the pregame chant/rally, and then we head on down.”
Kirkland said it’s about 600-700 vertical-foot climb from the bottom to top in just over a mile.
“We have really come together this week, we are playing fast, aggressive and really focused,” Kirkland said. “Friday night can’t come soon enough.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In