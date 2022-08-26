Carey-fb

Trevor Kirkland, with former Carey teammates Tanner Mecham, DJ Parke, and Kaden Koudelka behind him, talks to members of the 2022 Panthers’ football team during the annual rally on Queens Crown. The four were members of the 2017 state championship team that went undefeated.

 Courtesy photo

The Carey football team begins its season tonight at Grace with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

“Grace always has tall kids,” Panthers veteran coach Lane Kirkland said. “They have a little bit of speed. You never quite know what they will throw at you on offense, but we do know they bring a lot of heat on defense from the film we have.”

This is the second year in a row Carey has hit the long and winding road to begin the season—it went 200 miles to Garden Valley last year and 180 to Grace.

