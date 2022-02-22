The Carey Panthers have been on a mission to close out the season.
Head coach Dick Simpson—in his 18th season at the helm of the Panthers—and his boys are in hot pursuit of a Sawtooth Conference Tournament title and more.
In last Wednesday’s semifinal game, a big fourth quarter helped push the Panthers into the conference title after beating rival Dietrich at Shoshone High School, 58-52.
Smooth shooting junior guard Carsn Perkes led all players with a double-double (27 points and 15 rebounds) as the Carey High School varsity boys basketball team escaped with a six-point win.
Perkes has established himself as a big-game player in tight scenarios. The first-year starter also went 5-for-7 from the free throw line.
At the half, the Panthers (18-5) held a slim 26-25 lead over the Blue Devils, and as the third quarter came and went, Carey couldn’t shake Dietrich, holding to a narrow 36-34 lead. In the final frame, the Panthers held on and outscored the Blue Devils, 22-18.
Senior Chase Bennion added 14 points and 7 rebounds. Junior Connor Simpson contributed 8 points and 4 assists.
As a team, Carey shot 22-for-58 from the field (38%), and Dietrich shot 18-for-56 (32%).
To open the tournament, No. 1 Carey beat No. 8 Hagerman, 52-18.
The victory means the Panthers have won 14 of 15 games, including a three-game sweep of the New Plymouth Tournament from Dec. 28-30.
That hot streak also saw a one-point Jan. 25 victory (56-55) over the Camas County Mushers (19-3), which the Panthers will be facing for the title tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Perkes led all scorers again for the Jan. 25 game with 18 points (6-for-12 field goal), 9 rebounds and 3 steals. Junior Chris Gamino added 13 points.
For the Mushers, both senior Dawson Kramer and sophomore Troy Smith had 14 points, as sophomore Emmett Palan added 13 points. The Panthers held Camas County leading scorer Breken Clarke to only 8 points. Over the season, Clarke has averaged 16 points per game.
For the Panthers, Perkes is averaging 19 points per game and 10 rebounds per game.
Rebounds will decide Wednesday night’s game. The Panthers outrebounded the Mushers the last time these two teams met, 26-21. The Panthers also had 14 steals.
Looking inside the numbers, each team says it’ll be another close contest. The Mushers are averaging 62.5 points per game, while the Panthers are averaging 58.6 points per game.
While the last time these two teams met the Panthers had the rebounding advantage, the Mushers average 31.7 rebounds per game this season whereas the Panthers grab 30.4.
The Mushers also hold the edge in three key statistical categories: assists (16.2), steals (14.1) and blocks (2.3).
Throughout the season, Camas County has been one of the top teams in the 1AD2 classification, finishing the regular season as the No. 1 team in the state in the final two weeks in the IdahoSports.com Coaches Poll and No. 2 in the Media Poll.
Carey was ranked No. 5 in the Coaches Poll and Media Poll in the final week.
As the Sawtooth Conference Tournament began, Camas County, Carey and Castleford had a three-way tie with a 6-1 conference record. Because the first level of tiebreaker still gave the league a three-way tie (Carey beat Camas, Camas beat Castleford, Castleford beat Carey), the No. 1 seed came down to a coin flip.
Camas County found itself in the title game as the No. 2 seed with wins over No. 6 Sun Valley Community School (45-19) and No. 3 Castleford (60-48).
The winner between Carey and Camas County wins the tournament and punches its ticket to the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 Real Dairy Shootout, which begins at Nampa High School on Thursday, Mar. 3.
The tip-off for Wednesday's game will be at 7:30 p.m. at Shoshone High School.
Cutthroats stay alive, beat Blue Devils
Swimming upstream and staying alive, the Cutthroats of the Sun Valley Community School varsity boys basketball team upended the Dietrich Blue Devils Monday night in a loser-out game, 54-52.
The win puts the Cutthroats (7-9) in the next round of the consolation bracket of the Sawtooth Conference Tournament, furthering their chances at making the IHSAA 1AD2 Real Dairy Shootout. Senior Sid Tomlinson led all scorers with 25 points while fellow senior Wilson Baker added 10 points.
Leading the Blue Devils (12-11) were Cody Power (14 points), Jett Shaw (11) and Connor Perkins (10).
The No. 6 Cutthroats lost to Camas County (45-19) to open the tournament but beat No. 7 Hansen (53-47) to keep their season going. Now, the Cutthroats will face No. 2 Castleford. The Wolves previously defeated the Cutthroats, 56-40, on Jan. 25.
The Cutthroats and Wolves play for a chance to go to state Wednesday at Shoshone High School with the tip-off at 6 p.m. If SVCS wins, they’ll play the loser of Carey and Camas County on Friday in Shoshone. ￼
