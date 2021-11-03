Panthers looking primed for IHSAA quarterfinals this Saturday

Using the play-in game as a primer for the quarterfinals of the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 State 8-man Football Tournament, the Carey Panthers looked like a polished football squad at home last Friday.
The Panthers (9-0) opened the postseason by cruising past the Timberline Spartans, 54-6.
Junior running back Connor Simpson was barely used in this one. With only six rushes and two receptions, Simpson still amassed 177 total yards and three scores. The Carey offense put up 10 first downs and 383 of total offense as the Panthers had this one in the bag early on.
Simpson and the Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead when Simpson scored from 20 yards out for the touchdown. From then on, it was all Panthers.
“I’m proud of our kids for playing together against a brand-new opponent,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “We prepared hard all of last week and the boys executed well.”
Simpson ran for 157 yards on only six rushes and added 20 more yards receiving, while junior Carsn Perkes saw some time under center as senior Chase Bennion was taken out of the game in the second quarter. Perkes added 112 yards of all-purpose offense by going 5-for-8, 82 yards, and two touchdowns through the air, and then adding 30 yards and another score on the ground.
The game was well out of reach for the Spartans (3-4) by halftime when the game stood at 40-0. After Simpson eclipsed the 100-yard mark on a 51-yard touchdown run, the game was at 48-0 with a constant running clock.
Other than Simpson and Perkes, other key contributors were junior Ellis Jensen (50 yards rushing, 1 TD), sophomore Nik Versis (15 yards rushing), junior Colton Larna (60 yards all-purpose, 1 TD) and junior Riley Morey (62 yards receiving, 2 TDs).
“It was great to get a lot of guys involved in scoring through the air and on the ground,” Kirkland said.
Now, Carey turns its attention to the quarterfinals of the IHSAA 1AD2 State Tournament when the Panthers welcome the Mullan/St. Regis Tigers (7-0) on Saturday. Along with the Panthers, the Tigers also have a big offense, averaging 54.3 points per game.
“We are looking forward to playing another new opponent in Mullan,” Kirkland said. “They have a couple of really good skill players that we will need to contain. We are playing good football right now and still very hungry.”
The quarterfinals are at 1 p.m. Saturday at Derrick Parke Memorial Field in Carey. If Carey wins, then the Panthers will play the winner of Dietrich and Camas County. Saturday’s game will be live streamed on IdahoSports.com.
