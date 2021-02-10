Carey High School boys’ basketball players picked up their intensity and posted two wins in three days as the 2021 season hit its homestretch.
Monday night, Carey celebrated its Senior Night with a 65-62 home win over the Butte County Pirates.
Dallin Parke scored 23 points, Hunter Smith added 18 and Jesus Villanueva 11 as Carey (8-6, 5-2 home) swept its season series over Butte (3-15). Jaden Wanstrom topped the Pirates with 17 points.
Carey’s 77-60 win over Salmon River on Saturday in Castleford kicked off the two-game win streak.
Panther coach Dick Simpson hopes his team can ride the momentum into its upcoming challenges.
Home games against Mackay end the Carey regular-season slate Friday, Feb. 12. On Friday, the Carey boys’ junior varsity plays at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity at 6 p.m.
This year’s Sawtooth Conference 1A Division 2 boys’ tournament won’t be played at one, neutral site, usually Shoshone High School.
Instead, games in the seven-team tourney will be played at the home court of the higher-seeded team.
Fifth-seeded Carey opens Monday, Feb. 15 with a 6:30 p.m. game at fourth-seeded Castleford. The winner plays again Tuesday, Feb. 16 at top-seeded Dietrich (13-5, 6-0 league). Other tourney teams are Camas County of Fairfield, Hansen, Hagerman and Richfield.
The boys’ tournament resumes Monday, Feb. 22 and finalizes Thursday, Feb. 25 with the second-place game. A third-place intra-district playoff is Saturday, Feb. 27.
At stake from the Sawtooth tournament are 2.5 berths in the State 1A Division 2 tournament March 3-5.
Carey beats Savages 77-60
Carey bounced back in a big way Saturday after a cold-shooting 41-37 home loss to Glenns Ferry Thursday.
Dallin Parke (9 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) was on fire with a season-high 25 points on 48% field goal shooting in Carey’s 77-60 road victory over Salmon River.
Building a 37-27 halftime lead, Carey shot 43% from the field and out-rebounded Salmon River 43-27.
Hunter Smith (25 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals) was active as Carey snapped a three-game losing skid. Having traveled from Riggins, Salmon River (9-6) had lost to host Castleford (10-8) 57-46 Friday and the Savages hit only 7-for-28 from the three-point circle against Carey.
Jimmy Tucker scored 41 points for Salmon River against Carey.
Eight Panthers scored including Chase Bennion (10 points, 5 rebounds), Wyatt Mecham (7 points, 10 rebounds) and Ashton Sparrow (5 points, 7 boards, 3 assists).
Junior Varsity plays at Dietrich
The Sawtooth Conference Junior Varsity Tournament will be held at Dietrich High School this Saturday, Feb. 13.
The Carey JV team will head into the No. 2-seed. The Panthers will play the three-seeded Hansen Huskies. Tip-off for the first-round game is at 10 a.m.
