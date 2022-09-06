Butte County held a 22-18 lead over host Carey with 8:39 left in the game.

The Panthers scored the next 16 points to earn a 34-28 victory.

"Every day of practice last week we built momentum, strengthened our resolve and renewed our commitment to playing better Panther football," head coach Lane Kirkland said. "By halftime we knew our match-ups, and we matured as one unit.

