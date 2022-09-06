Butte County held a 22-18 lead over host Carey with 8:39 left in the game.
The Panthers scored the next 16 points to earn a 34-28 victory.
"Every day of practice last week we built momentum, strengthened our resolve and renewed our commitment to playing better Panther football," head coach Lane Kirkland said. "By halftime we knew our match-ups, and we matured as one unit.
"We talked about number one (in the state 1ADI) going down to Kendrick (beating Oakley) earlier in the day, and how number two was gonna go down to us. Our kids really bought in and fought to make that happen.
"Butte was a great team, they just made more mistakes than we did, but I think we wanted it more. It showed, and we became unstoppable after half."
The first play after Butte County took the lead in the fourth quarter, Carey sophomore quarterback Preston Wood found senior Conner Simpson on a 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown. It was called back with a holding penalty. Later in the drive, a 56-yard pass from Wood to Carsn Perkes put the ball at the 2. Simpson's 2-yard scoring run and 2-point run made it 26-22 with 6:44 left in game.
"We worked on our passing every day last week, knowing we could do something with it," Kirkland said. "I was really proud of Preston for getting the ball out and throwing some strikes, particularly toward the end of the game when we needed first downs."
The Pirates had a third-and-3 at the Carey 43 on the next possession, and Owen Parke recovered a fumble at midfield. Simpson then ran 22 yards to the 28. Senior Colton Larna scored on the next play. A pass from Wood to Perkes for the 2-point conversion made it 38-22 with 5:16 left in the game.
"This was the biggest win against maybe the best team we've played since our title win in 2018," Kirkland said. "Our defense was stellar, creating and causing some critical and momentum-changing turnovers that we capitalized on. We really worked together, communicated as one and tackled those big hosses."
Cory Gamett scored from the 4 for Butte County with 1:44 remaining in the game for a 34-28 deficit. The 2-point run was stopped. The onside kick did not go the required 10 yards, and Carey ran out the clock.
Carey took the lead with two third-quarter touchdowns passes of 75 and 18 yards from Wood to senior Riley Morey. The second gave the Panthers an 18-16 lead.
"Those catches were huge and got us going," Kirkland said. "Colton and Conner really did well on the ground and kept putting points on the board. They were elusive and tough.
"The O-line seemed to take over and wear down the defense. I was really impressed with their efforts. Carsn kind of took it upon himself throughout the game to be the go-to guy at certain points. He got real creative and caught some critical passes to pretty much put the game away."
Butte County turned the ball over four times. Carey had none.
"No turnovers in this game made a huge difference," Kirkland said.
Wood finished 12-for-16 for 209 yards and two scores. Perkes went 4-for-6 for 94 yards. Simpson ran it 13 times for 87 yards, while Larna had seven carries for 69 yards. Perkes caught five passes for 104 yards.
"One thing we are learning very fast in this new league is how critical each down is," Kirkland said. "There isn't room for error. We are growing up fast and need to stay hungry. Two, of the dozens of good things said after the game by players, that I liked the most were: 'We need to stay humble," and 'We need to keep playing as one, it was so much fun.'
"Great things are to come with this group."
Panthers junior Nick Versis totaled 13 tackles. Morey had 10, senior Ellis Jensen nine, Perkes and sophomore AJ Black eight apiece, and Larna and Parke seven each.
Carey has a bye this week and visits Lighthouse Christian on Sept. 16.
Carey 34, Butte County 28
Butte County 0 8 8 12—28
Carey 0 0 18 16—34
BC: Allen 2 run (C. Gamett run)
C: Simpson 30 run (run failed)
BC: Allen 14 run (C. Gamett run)
C: Morey 75 pass from Wood (run failed)
C: Morey 18 pass from Wood (run failed)
BC: Allen 35 pass from C. Gamett (run failed)
C: Simpson 2 run (Simpson run)
C: Larna 28 run (Perkes pass from Wood)
BC: C. Gamett 4 run (run failed)
RUSHING: BC: 46-313. C. Gamett 19-147, Allen 15-105, Beard 4-25, Bird 1-17, Twitchell 1-11, Moncus 2-9, Williams 1-7, B. Gamett 1-5, Team 1-(-13). CAREY: 31-129. Simpson 13-87, Larna 7-69, Perkes 1-4, Team 1-(-13), Wood 8-(-18).
PASSING: BC: Allen 1-4-0-0, 51 yards; B. Gamett 3-6-1-1, 40 yards. CAREY: Wood 12-16-0-2, 209 yards; Perkes 4-6-0-0, 94 yards.
RECEIVING: BC: Beard 1-51, Allen 1-35, B. Gamett 1-3, Pancheri 1-2. CAREY: Perkes 5-104, Morey 2-93, Larna 5-56, Simpson 5-55, Ocampo 1-(-5).
