The Carey Panthers couldn't maintain a fast start as the Kendrick Tigers had a big fourth quarter to close out the Panthers in the second round of the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 Girls Real Dairy Shootout at Nampa High School on Thursday night.
The Tigers scored 22 points in the fourth quarter and held Carey senior Kylie Wood in check in the final minutes to move onto Friday’s championship game, 52-40.
Kendrick (19-5) will now face the Tri-Valley Titans (20-3) at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 for the 1AD2 state title.
Carey (10-3) took a 15-11 lead after the first quarter and it seemed like the Panthers carried momentum from their victory over Mackay the night before. The Tigers, however, kept chipping away and eventually pulled out the victory.
Wood finished the night with a game-high 24 points. She added five assists and four rebounds. Shooting woes continued for Wood, however. She went 5-for-18 from the three-point line.
Kendrick junior Erin Morgan led the Tigers with 23 points and four rebounds. She also went 8-for-10 from the free throw line. As a team, Kendrick went 14-for-19.
Carey went 4-for-10 at the charity stripe. Wood went 1-for-4.
Heading into the fourth quarter there were seven lead changes between the two teams. Carrying a 32-28 advantage going into the last frame, Kendrick went on a 9-5 run and ultimately pulled away even further with three minutes left to play in the game. Kendrick outscored Carey 22-12 to end the game.
For Carey, the Panthers will need to regroup and focus after a tough loss that seemingly saw Carey run out of gas by the final minutes.
Carey will face the Rockland Bulldogs (19-5) at 12-noon on Friday at Nampa High School in the IHSAA 1AD2 third-place game.
This will be a rematch of last year’s 2020 championship final where the Bulldogs beat the Panthers, 45-30.
That game will be livestreamed on the NFHS Network.
