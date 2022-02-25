Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation XC Gold Team alum Sydney Palmer Leger was the top U.S. finisher at the FIS Cross-Country Junior/U23 World Ski Championships in Lynga, Norway. Palmer Leger took sixth in the 15-kilometer Mass Start Freestyle when she took sixth place on Tuesday. In her first-ever Worlds, Current SVSEF Comp Team athlete Sammy Smith took 11th in the 15K. Also racing this week is SVSEF skier Johnny Hagenbuch.
Palmer Leger, Smith strong early at FIS XC Junior Worlds
- By Express Staff
