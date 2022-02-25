Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation XC Gold Team alum Sydney Palmer Leger was the top U.S. finisher at the FIS Cross-Country Junior/U23 World Ski Championships in Lynga, Norway. Palmer Leger took sixth in the 15-kilometer Mass Start Freestyle when she took sixth place on Tuesday. In her first-ever Worlds, Current SVSEF Comp Team athlete Sammy Smith took 11th in the 15K. Also racing this week is SVSEF skier Johnny Hagenbuch.

