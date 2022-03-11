For the 64th annual Papoose Club Kindercup, the public saw 250 young skiers and snowboarders gather at Sun Valley’s Dollar Mountain last weekend to showcase their talents.
The Kindercup—started in 1957—is a non-sanctioned event featuring racers from ages 3-12.
Previous Kindercup winners were Olympic gold medalist Picabo Street, as well as Langely McNeal, Graham Watanabe and Wyatt Caldwell.
The event was split between the Open Division and Sun Valley Ski Team.
The top skier in the Open Division was Cline Kellen, 11, who competed in the 10-12 Boys with at time of 35.31 seconds. The top girl in the Open Division was Jessie McKinnon, 11, who competed in the 10-12 Girls with a time of 44.44 seconds.
The top Ski Team member was Marius Frank, 10, who took a time of 45.59 seconds in the 10-12 Boys, while Victoria Shane, 10, took first with 45.01 seconds for the 10-12 Girls.
Below are the results for the Ski Team Division.
Ski Team Results
Boys (10-12) 1—Marius Frank, 45.59; 2—John Boccabella, 47.40; 3—Ian Lozada, 50.28.
Girls (10-12) 1—Victoria Shane, 45.01; 2—Eisley Burdette, 1:10.26.
Boys (8-9) 1—Asa Sattler, 38.92; 2—Wyatt Matthews, 39.58; 3—Griffyn Kearney, 40.06; 4—Hudson Coshow, 40.27; 5—Waylon Harrigan, 36:00.0; 6—Justin Peck, 41.5; 7—Jasper Pott, 42.22; 8—Kai Loughlin, 43.28; 9—Banning Smith, 43.87; 10—Halsten Bruun, 43.91.
11—Duncan Montgomery, 44.43; 12—Silas Seppa, 44.75; 13—Mays Armeen, 45.91; 14—Chase Martens, 47.51; 15—Rush Thomson, 48.86; 16—Bryce Spachman, 48.98.
Girls (8-9) 1—Amelia Beck, 40.16; 2—Avery Allen, 41.17; 3—Indy Conway, 43.66; 4—Lillee Haynes, 43.74; 5—Kate Morrison, 44.31; 6—Lexi Kennedy, 45.81; 7—Emily Chavez, 49.08; 8—Hartley Tindall, 50.34; 9—Kendall Monjaras, 52.83; 10—Elsa Burdette, 54.13.
11—Sloan Heinz, 1:02.9; 12—Josephine Neet, 1:02.21.
Boys (6-7) 1—Dunning Kochvar, 35.46; 2—Logan Steel, 36.33; 3—Otis Harrigan, 37.81; 4—Andy Freytag, 38.1; 5—Walker Loughlin, 39.87; 6—MacGregor Toacoley, 40.93; 7—Mason McNulty, 41.3; 8—Roman Peck, 41.93; 9—Hudson Harmon, 42.51; 10—Beau Porino, 42.73.
11—Grey Hegewald, 43.76; 12—Harrison Wettach, 44.00; 12—Vance Gardiner, 44.97; 13—Graham Lyle, 45.17; 14—Walker Gove, 45.52; 15—Evan McGregor, 45.62; 16—Anderson Tooley, 45.81; 17-Jax Hegewald, 46.37; 18—Bode Smith, 52.44; 19—Keller Speckman, 55.96; 20—Edward Gilarowski, 1:01.9; 21—Sidney Frank, 1:02.6.
Girls (6-7) 1—Sophie Robins, 41.82; 2—Marie McNeal, 42.45; 3—Rienza Buoncristiani, 43.1; 4—Lilla Bloedorn, 43.68; 5—Morghan Kearney, 44.24; 6—Kayla Kloster, 45.24; 7—Tindsley Glenne, 49.05; 8—Blakeslee Tindall, 49.28; 9—Estelle Turzian, 50.06; 10—Uzi Hale, 50.39.
11—Chandler Letson, 50.53; 12—Ivy McNamara, 53.72; 13—Tallulah Gerald, 54.68; 14—Zoe Young, 1:11.72; 15—Sarah Enoki, 1:16.52.
