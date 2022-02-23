Under chilly, crystal-clear blue skies and sunshine, 165 skiers and riders from 3 to 11 years old turned out to race for good times, glory and trophies at the 52nd annual Arkoosh Cup at Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey.
Both experienced and first-time racers took to the dual giant slalom course, with the music pumping, the race commentators coaxing a fun, competitive spirit, and family members, teammates and friends cheering everyone on with cowbells in hand.
“It was such a magnificent celebration of community, snowsports, kids, families and these activities we love,” Rotarun Executive Director Scott McGrew said. “One of the largest ever with 165 skiers and riders—all were homegrown kids enjoying the sunshine on impeccably prepared slopes. You can’t beat a $10 entry fee and the joy that comes along with this incredible day—magnificent all around.”
Dating back to 1970, the Arkoosh Cup has seen winners like Picabo Street, who won the Cup in 1983 and eventually became an Olympic and World Champion. Award categories for the event are U12, U10 and U8. The actual “Arkoosh Cup” is awarded to the winning male and female of the U10 category with their names etched into the trophy, which has a permanent home in the base lodge at Rotarun.
The fastest times for boys and girls in the 2022 Arkoosh Cup were posted by U10 athletes and winners of this year’s Arkoosh Cup, Sam Robins crossing the line at 22.20 seconds and Savannah Pringle at 22.37 seconds.
For complete 2022 Arkoosh Cup results, please visit www.rotarun.org.
Results
U8 Boys
1—Ford Rixon; 2—Tucker Thurston; 3—Asa Sattler; 4—Logan Steel; 5—Mason McNulty
U10 Boys
1—Sam Robins; 2—James Holman; 3—Kelby Harris; 4—Jack Kantor; 5—Alex Grant
U12 Boys
1—Jaxon McGrew; 2—Raleigh Johnson; 3—Charlie Dulcich; 4—Wesley Sewell; 5—Matthew Thurman
U8 Girls
1—Alta Questad; 2—Marie McNeal; 3—Téa Smither; 4—Amelia Beck; 5—Freya Campbell
U10 Girls
1—Savannah Pringle; 2—Jennings Fraser; 3—Makenna Steel; 4—Kinley Letson; 5—Ava Gilmour
U12 Girls
1—Liv Harrington; 2—Fernanda Hurtado; 3—Irie Black; 4—Amelie Ries; 5—Dakota Wilkins
Snowboard Division
1—Calvin Stoddard; 2—Liam Romero; 3—Clive Freytag; 4—Quin Enoch; 5—Felix Pott
