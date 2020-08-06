On Wednesday, the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) adopted a new 2020-21 school activities calendar that canceled fall 2020 athletic seasons and moved them entirely into the spring of 2021.
The OSAA’s new calendar provides for three distinct, condensed seasons from late December to late June with limited overlap between seasons. Traditional fall football, volleyball, cross-country and soccer seasons will be moved to March and April 2021.
Seasons won’t overlap. Oregon prep athletes can still compete in three different sports under the new plan, because seasons will be shortened, according to the plan adopted by the association’s Executive Board on Aug. 5.
Traditional winter activities will take place in January and February, followed by fall activities in March and April, with spring activities occurring in May and June.
Each season will feature an equitable seven-week regular season, with adjusted contest limitations, followed by an OSAA Culminating Week, a close equivalent of season-ending state tournaments.
In a release on its website, the OSAA Executive Board also voted to waive current out-of-season coaching policies to allow for student participation during this fall.
Participation will be at the discretion of the local school district in those activities allowed via the directives from the Governor’s Office, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon Department of Education (ODE).
“Today’s decisions by the Executive Board provide a framework to maximize the potential opportunity for students in Oregon to participate in three seasons during the 2020-21 school year,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director.
“The Board recognized that a one size fits all approach isn’t what’s best for students across the state. By waiving policy to allow regional participation this fall, local school districts will have the discretion for participation in those areas that are able to do so safely per state directives.”
The Executive Board took this action following last week’s release of school reopening health metrics by the Governor’s Office and OHA.
These metrics will result in nearly all OSAA member high schools starting in a Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) format this fall which presents challenges for resumption of school activities.
Shifting the season calendars later in the school year will provide additional time for more schools to return to a hybrid or on-site learning format while providing flexibility for local school districts to make decisions this fall that are best for their communities, the OSAA release continued.
The OSAA Association year officially begins Aug. 31.
On July 16, the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA), governing body of Gem State sports, announced guidelines for resumption of Idaho prep sports amid the persistent coronavirus storm in Idaho and the U.S.
Aug. 10 is the IHSAA opening day for fall sports practices, with games set to begin in the following weeks. But the IHSAA has yet to announce statewide plans to deal with seasons and competitions, as the OSAA did with its Wednesday decision.
