Wood River senior Olive Gilbert (13) and sophomore Karley Johnston (19) sandwich Twin Falls junior Ava Schroeder to play a ball during the first half of a 1-0 loss to the Bruins at Phil Homer Field on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Wood River sophomore Stella Oelerich and Twins Falls sophomore Alayna Lekkerkerk go after the ball during the first half of a 1-0 loss to the Bruins at Phil Homer Field on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Express photo by Roland Lane
Express photo by Roland Lane
Wood River junior Ruby Gardner goes up to control the ball during a 1-0 loss to Twin Falls at Phil Homer Field on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Express photo by Roland Lane
Wood River sophomore Sydney Nickum tries to control the ball in front of Twin Falls sophomore Kenzie Mason during the first half of a 1-0 loss to the Bruins at Phil Homer Field on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
No one likes to lose, but there was a ton of optimism after the Wood River girls’ soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to rival Twin Falls on Phil Homer Field.
“Our team played amazing,” senior midfielder and co-captain Jasmine Santacruz said. “This is the best I’ve ever seen us play. We connected so well. Everyone put forth their best effort and left it all on the field. I’ve never been so proud of my team.”
The Bruins smacked the Wolverines, 9-0 and 7-1 last season.
“Coming into this game we were all extremely nervous,” Santacruz said. “We were a little bit in our heads. Once we got on the field, we weren’t playing flat at all. Our efforts were there completely. Everyone put forth all their best energy and their strongest effort.
“The goal scored was our mistake. We know what we can work on for the next time we play them. I’m excited to play them again.”
Twin Falls scored on a direct kick by Zoey Thompson at 18:53. Bruins’ freshman speedster Elektra Cresswell was fouled just outside the box and Thompson put one in the upper left V.
“We were playing flat at our other games, but we’ve worked on that,” Santacruz said. “I would say we need to work on our confidence a little bit, knowing we can put forth our best efforts and knowing that’s we’re a strong team, that we can fight these hard teams and make it to state.
“Also, playing the patient game, not taking shots when we know we don’t have them. If we don’t have a clear shot on goal or have the angle, passing it and playing the patient game is something we can work on.”
Wood River fell to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in conference action. The Bruins are 3-0-1 and 3-0 in conference.
“I knew they were going to be good, and I knew we had to have our A game,” head coach Vicki Foster said. “We’ve been working on our speed of play and our touches. We knew they were going to come out hard and be fast. They have skilled players. Even though they lost a bunch of seniors, they’re still going to be one of our toughest competitors.
“I’m so proud of these girls. They accomplished today what we have been working on. We stayed, for the most part, pretty composed. I thought we were very even teams. We play very similar in our styles. Our defense stepped it up today. We’ve worked on not staying so flat back there.
“Tatum [Ware] made some really good saves, and I thought our defense threw them off balance a little bit, so they didn’t get the shots off I knew they were hoping to. Unfortunately, we just didn’t get as many shots off as we hoped to.”
Wood River visits Mountain Home at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 and hosts Burley at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.
The Wolverines and Bruins next battle on Sept. 22.
“We know we need to play high and put that pressure on,” Foster said, “but how can we get out of our defensive third and start pushing it up and pressing them more like they were doing to us?”
