No one likes to lose, but there was a ton of optimism after the Wood River girls’ soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to rival Twin Falls on Phil Homer Field.

“Our team played amazing,” senior midfielder and co-captain Jasmine Santacruz said. “This is the best I’ve ever seen us play. We connected so well. Everyone put forth their best effort and left it all on the field. I’ve never been so proud of my team.”

The Bruins smacked the Wolverines, 9-0 and 7-1 last season.

Wood River head coach Vicki Foster talks with senior co-captain Kate Shafer during a 1-0 loss to Twin Falls at Phil Homer Field on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

