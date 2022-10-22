The wind played a major factor in the semifinal of the 3A Girls' Soccer State Tournament Friday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
Sun Valley Community School captains Gretel Huss and Amanda Dunn won the coin toss and chose to have the wind at their back in the first half.
It worked.
The Cutthroats scored four times in the first 40 minutes and played magnificent defense in the second half against the wind for a 4-2 victory over American Falls.
"We played too defensively yesterday, especially in the first half," head coach Kelly Feldman said. "Let's take it to them today. Let's play our game. We watched them yesterday and felt like it was a really good matchup, and we didn't have to be afraid."
The Community School seeks its first state championship at 3 p.m. Saturday against Fruitland in a rematch of last year's finale.
"We obviously dropped back every time they had the ball and were going to send it back to our side," sophomore defender Josie Sarchett said of playing defense in the second half against the wind. "On Amanda's (keeper Amanda Sunn) kicks we made sure to stay lower just in case.
"I think we really turned on our A game and we really wanted it. Yesterday in the first half we were kinda playing as individuals, not a team. We really played as a team in the first half today. We were really strong offensively."
Dunn was tested a bit in the second half, but the defensive back line and midfielders did a good job of thwarting serious attacks.
"We were very aware of those long balls that were going to be carried," junior midfielder Meredith Bromley said. "We definitely had some of those. And Amanda kicking into the wind, we wanted to make sure we would get in front of those balls so they wouldn't score."
Cutthroats junior Mia Hansmeyer opened the scoring 14 minutes in.
American Falls scored 90 seconds later.
"We score and then we let down and let them back in the game," Feldman said. "That is what we're trying to focus on and say, 'We can't relax.' That's the natural human instinct. You score a goal and think, 'Yay,' and you take a breath, and you can't do that here."
Junior Ruby Crist answered that all of 10 seconds later, off the kickoff, and it was 2-1.
"I think it (scoring that quickly) keeps us in an attacking mentality, going to the net all the time, keeping us on our toes," Crist said. "It's not, 'Let's reset and not let them get another goal.' Normally when we go on the field, we worry about them going to our net and we kinda start off defending.
"I think in this state we kind of recognized how attacking right off the bat is super effective for us.
"Kelly does a really good job with constructive criticism and keeping a positive attitude so when we come off the field, she's telling us what we need to work on or what we're doing well. I think she's really good about keeping our confidence high and making sure we go back on the field feeling good about ourselves and knowing exactly what we need to work on."
Hansmeyer scored with seven minutes left in the first half for a 3-1 lead.
"We've worked really hard this season and have come a long way," Sarchett said.
American Falls answered with two minutes remaining and Huss answered the answer with a free kick from about 30 yards out a minute later.
"Actually, one of the goals we set for ourselves was to score four goals in the first half," Bromley said. "We did that. We wanted to not let any in.
"I think we did a really good job of staying on top of it, staying excited and energized and keeping up the intensity."
Although no goals were scored in the second half, the Cutthroats continued to attack.
"The best defense is a good offense," Feldman said. "I'd like us to be an attacking, aggressive, confident team. We don't have anything to be afraid of. We don't have anybody to be afraid of."
The Community School is 20-0-1 with one to go.
"Every single day we set the common goal for ourselves to do our best, and I think this was one of our best games, going along with the Wood River game (a 3-2 come-from-behind win)," Bromley said. "We're trying to harness that intensity for every single game.
"When everyone's on top we play super well together. We connect and that gets us to scoring goals."
(This story will be updated).
