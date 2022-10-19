The Wood River volleyball team hosts Twin Falls with everything on the line.
Win and continue to lace the sneakers.
Lose and turn in the gear.
First serve inside the Wolverines' gymnasium is 6 p.m. Thursday.
Host Canyon Ridge won the District 4 championship Wednesday evening, 25-23, 25-23, 25-13 over the Wolverines.
The Riverhawks held an 18-15 lead in the first set with a Cynthia Reyes kill and a block with her and Bella Hadam made it 18-17. That was followed by another Reyes kill, two Canyon Ridge errors and kills for a 21-20 lead.
Wood River setter Samantha Chambers dumped it over the net and a Riverhawks error gave the visitors a 22-21 lead. A Canyon Ridge kill tied things up and a tip kill by Wood River's Sidney Wilson made it 23-22.
The Wolverines called a timeout and the Riverhawks came back with a kill and Wood River was whistled for an error and it trailed 24-23. A Canyon Ridge roof after a second Wolverines timeout ended the first set.
Canyon Ridge led 20-15 in the second set but an error, a Lainee Ludington ace, a Chambers roof, a Kadance Jacobson kill, and another Canyon Ridge error tied things up at 20.
The Riverhawks went ahead 21-10 on a kill. Wood River was whistled for a lift and then made an error to make it 23-20.
A Canyon Ridge service error and then a kill put it at 24-21. A Hadam tip kill and a Riverhawks hitting error made it 24-23, but a Wood River service error finished the set.
Canyon Ridge jumped out to leads of 5-0, 8-1, 11-3, 17-5 and 20-8 before winning the third set, the district title and a berth in the 4A state tournament on Oct. 28-29 at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls.
