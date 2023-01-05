Oakley came out in a 1-2-1-1 press that Carey struggled with.

The Panthers struggled to move the ball, to make shots, or even to get open ones.

The Hornets used those first eight minutes to frustrate the hosts and took the next eight minutes to hold a 22-10 lead at halftime and eventually pull away with a 40-27 girls' basketball victory in Snake River Conference activity.

