Oakley came out in a 1-2-1-1 press that Carey struggled with.
The Panthers struggled to move the ball, to make shots, or even to get open ones.
The Hornets used those first eight minutes to frustrate the hosts and took the next eight minutes to hold a 22-10 lead at halftime and eventually pull away with a 40-27 girls' basketball victory in Snake River Conference activity.
"We just don't see it (the press) that often and we can't simulate that height in our practices," Carey head coach Merrilee Sears said. "We knew it. We worked on it. I thought they (the Hornets) made good adjustments once we figured it out. They've pressed for as long as I've known him (Oakley head coach Matt Payton).
"It took us out of the flow of any offense to run and that's hard. In as much as we worked on it and prepared for how to break the press and get into the offense, it's hard to simulate that same intensity in practice."
There are a handful of reasons why teams press, at the top of the list is speeding up the opposition.
"And they did," Sears said. "We took bad shots at times. We didn't stay without our own system. It's something we've talked about all year long."
Oakley held a 32-18 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
"Our defense was great," Sears said. "I thought our defense played really well. We just did not move the ball well. We stood a lot. We watched a lot. We never got into a flow of an offense. When we would run the offense, one person would not do their job and ... The second half we went to more of a motion offense. Overall, we just didn't shoot the ball well and that's because they got us out of our offense."
Senior point guard Berenice Vargas led Carey with 11 points. Senior Jane Parke and junior Rylie Quillin added six points each.
The Panthers even had a hard time at the line, going 9-for-20.
Oakley was paced by senior Bentley Crannery's 12 points. Senior guard Kylan Jones added 10 points.
Carey (9-2) had a five-game winning streak snapped. It fell to 2-1 in Snake River Conference action.
The Hornets (9-3, 3-0) is joined at the top of conference play by Murtaugh (9-3, 3-0).
"We knew coming into this season our schedule was only going to continue to get harder," Sears said. "And we're just getting into it. Our conference is tough. Every team is tough.
"I'm not too worried. I'm a February person. I can make adjustments and we can do some different things. It's been years since we've played these guys. My girls didn't know what to expect and now they do."
Carey has three homes games next week—Wendell on Monday, Hansen on Wednesday and Glenns Ferry on Friday. All are 7:30 p.m. tipoffs.
