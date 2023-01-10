The Billy Goat Loppet cross-country race is back after a year hiatus.
Ketchum’s Backwoods Mountain Sports is sponsoring the annual ski event on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Sun Valley Nordic Center.
This popular event historically was held at Billy’s Bridge, but due to limited parking at the Billy’s Bridge trailhead—as well as past headaches with lack of snow or too much snow—organizers opted for a change in venue.
Skiing at the Nordic Center has been exceptionally good this season with great conditions and excellent grooming, so organizers are looking forward to another successful event and a big turnout. The course will encompass Proctor Loop and the Trail Creek trails for this event and is the perfect race for getting tuned for the Boulder Mountain Tour or the Half Boulder two weeks later.
It can also be just a fun and low-key event for those wanting to test their racing skills.
Registration will be held inside the Sun Valley Club/Nordic Center from 9-10 a.m. the morning of the event with a mass start for men starting at 10:30 a.m. and mass start for women following three minutes later. Entry fee is $10. Members of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation may ski the race for free.
Chief of Race Course is Kris Thoreson assisted by Steve Haims and Tate Mills. For information, contact Jenny Busdon at 208-720-2540 or Ted Angle at 208-720-2822.
