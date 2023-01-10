20-01-22 loppet women@.jpg (copy)

The Billy Goat Loppet, seen here in 2020, makes its return to Sun Valley snow this month.

The Billy Goat Loppet cross-country race is back after a year hiatus.

Ketchum’s Backwoods Mountain Sports is sponsoring the annual ski event on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Sun Valley Nordic Center.

This popular event historically was held at Billy’s Bridge, but due to limited parking at the Billy’s Bridge trailhead—as well as past headaches with lack of snow or too much snow—organizers opted for a change in venue.

