Carey senior Conner Simpson runs the ball during a 34-28 victory over Butte County on Sept. 2. The Panthers are back in action tonight at 7 at Lighthouse Christian.

 Photo courtesy of John Peck

No. 1 vs. No. 3.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. tonight in Carey.

The No. 3 Panthers welcome No. 1 Oakley in a 1AD1 gridiron matchup.

sports@mtexpress.com

