No. 1 vs. No. 3.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. tonight in Carey.
The No. 3 Panthers welcome No. 1 Oakley in a 1AD1 gridiron matchup.
The Hornets come in averaging 48.5 points per game and, like the Panthers, have won two in a row.
“We simply need to continue to play our game and do our jobs better every week,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said.
Oakley is led by quarterback Porter Pickett, who is a dual threat like the Panthers faced last week in Lighthouse Christian’s Justice Schrader.
“Lighthouse was a really good warm-up for us facing a dual threat quarterback,” Kirkland said.
The rankings are based on the Idaho Coaches Poll. The poll is determined by a points system based on how each coach ranks the top five teams in their classification.
The Panthers are coming off a 36-6 victory at Lighthouse Christian in which they racked up 364 yards of rushing offense and 441 total yards.
“We are finding out who we are on offense,” Kirkland said. “We know our strengths and will continue to be more fundamentally sound each week. We are getting there at just the right pace.”
Carey’s defense will be tested again. It is giving up just over 13 points per game.
Last week the Lions finished with 198 yards of offense, 70 coming through the air on their lone touchdown. They ran the ball 24 times for 49 yards.
“Our defense is causing a lot of turnovers, making some great tackles, pass break-ups and causing a lot of havoc,” Kirkland said. “There’s more to come.”
With their pedigree, the Panthers are no strangers to being in the spotlight.
“We’ve been in a lot of big games over the years,” Kirkland said. “These kids were born to be on the big stage. We expect to win, and we expect to play hard, and we expect to defend the home field.”
Carey senior running back Colton Larna finished with 191 total yards from scrimmage last week and scored on touchdown runs of 20, 87 and 6 yards. ￼
