Leaders from more than 50 sports organizations will descend on Indianapolis April 12-14 to discuss recruitment and retention of officials during the first-ever NFHS Officials Consortium. Leaders attending the Consortium come from the youth, high school, collegiate and professional levels of sport. They will collaborate to develop strategies intended to solve the nationwide officiating shortage. Speakers at the Consortium include representatives from the NCAA, NFL, NASO/Referee Enterprises (REI), Big Ten Conference, Collegiate Officiating Consortium, Officially Human and The Pictor Group, various state associations and national governing bodies for Olympic sports.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments