It's been quite a week for the Wood River boys' soccer team.
"We had a captains talk yesterday at practice, and we decided to leave that outside the field and not let it bother our game," senior captain Juan Ortiz, said after Thursday evening's 3-0 victory over Burley at Phil Homer Field. He is joined as a captain by fellow seniors Luca de la Torre and Owen Stouffer and junior Conrad Foster.
"Focus on our game and the last couple of games we have and hopefully reach our goals."
Former coach Matt Phillips and athletics director Kevin Stilling took over the coaching duties a week ago, the day of a 0-0 tie with Twin Falls.
"We had no notice in advance and we got thrown off that game," Foster said of the unexpected announcement. "We had a talk with our team, and we had to throw everything aside. Our goal is to win districts, get to state, win state. We know that worrying about coaching, worrying about anything else besides how we play on the field is not going to help our goal of getting to state and winning it.
"We basically said, 'Leave it on the side and play as a family.'"
The Wolverines scored first at 30:40 on a Reidar Slotten one-timer from Gunnar Kimball 25-yards out.
"After that (Twin Falls) game we decided to focus on our strategies, focus on our game. I think we showed up and played our game tonight," Kimball said. "I'm very happy."
Although three goals were shown on the scoreboard, the Wolverines had what seemed like limitless chances. They hit the post, the crossbar and kept Burley's keeper quite busy.
"We played really well tonight," Ortiz said. "We had our opportunities."
Ortiz from sophomore Owen Walker at 49:33 made it 2-0.
"It's with positivity," Kimball said of taking the momentum from this game forward. "We came at this game as a team for the first time in a couple games. I think now that we realized we have to communicate, play as a team and play what we know. I think we'll head into the next couple of games a lot more confident."
Along with everyone else, the freshman Slotten has stepped up his game.
"When he plays the No. 10, he likes to drop a lot," Ortiz said. "Luis (head coach Luis Monjaras) had it planned—and he gave the script to Mr. Phillips—he wanted Reidar to play the 8 and me the 10. I like to press up a lot and I think it just works better now.
"He's really good. He's always chill. It's the perfect spot for him."
Foster added, 'From the minute he stepped on the field at Caldwell (the first game of the year), it was something else. We have freshmen every year. I was there. I had my first varsity minutes and I played so scared. Everyone does. It's so natural. Reidar just knows how to play."
Kimball continued, "He just has that confidence. Once he's on the field he's where he's meant to be."
"He's just solid," Phillips said of Slotten. "He doesn't get flustered by anything. He's composed, knows what to do."
Foster came up with a huge defensive header to save a goal in the 61st minute and preserve the 2-0 cushion.
"We've never once practiced an opposing free kick where we throw someone on the back post," he said. "In the moment it felt right. Why not stand here. I leaped for it, got my head on it and it bounced off the post, and I was thankful, for sure."
Ortiz closed the scoring at 72:10 with a great effort inside the box.
"The biggest thing to me and I told the kids this, we had some kids playing out of position because of injuries or sickness, and they all played well together," Stilling said. "They played as a group. It was impressive."
Sophomore Chris Lizarraga made a solid defensive play of his own by kicking one away from in front of the goal in the 76th minute to keep the Bobcats scoreless.
"I think the extra contributions we're getting are huge and will pay dividends," Stilling said.
"I think everybody stepped up tonight, from captains to freshmen," Phillips said. "The sliders, the kids who played JV and stepped up, they all played well. All the kids were disciplined, and we've been practicing that every day. This is your role. This is what you do. Just keep your mouth shut and play.
"You support each other and that's what they did. No nonsense."
Outside of a 4-0 win over Minico on Sept. 20, the three goals are the most Wood River has put up on offense since a 4-0 win at Twin Falls on Aug. 30.
The Wolverines (9-2-2) are 9-1-1 in Great Basin Conference action and head to Hillcrest at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Wood River, 4-0-2 in its last six starts, welcomes Canyon Ridge (12-1, 10-0) at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In