John Saili Carey football

John Saili, a 2003 Carey graduate, is the Panthers’ new football head coach.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

Carey football is going into the season with a brand new head coach in John Saili after 41 years of leadership behind the Kirkland father-son duo of Herber and Lane.

And Saili is beyond grateful for the chance.

“I thank the opportunity and the fact that Lee Jay (Cook) as an athletic director, our old head coach, Lane Kirkland and just the community have the confidence in me to do the job and give back to my community,” Saili said.

Carey Football

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments