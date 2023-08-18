Carey football is going into the season with a brand new head coach in John Saili after 41 years of leadership behind the Kirkland father-son duo of Herber and Lane.
And Saili is beyond grateful for the chance.
“I thank the opportunity and the fact that Lee Jay (Cook) as an athletic director, our old head coach, Lane Kirkland and just the community have the confidence in me to do the job and give back to my community,” Saili said.
As a former assistant coach, his move going into this season has been seamless.
“It’s been a pretty easy transition because I’ve been assistant coach under Coach Kirkland for the last seven years,” Saili said. “So, I’ve been involved with these kids. Most of these kids, I was their recreation basketball coach and things like that.”
His approach to this season doesn’t involve a major overhaul, though. Rather, he looks to continue the legacy his predecessors left.
“We’re not trying to rewrite the book, because it wasn’t broken,” Saili said. “I brought in a little bit of different philosophies with my beliefs…(But) we’re both building football players, we’re trying to build a football program.”
Saili looks to accomplish that by giving his younger players an opportunity to finally play a lot after the last few years’ road bumps.
“Some of these boys, they are coming into their junior, senior season … and they haven’t got a lot of football the last three years,” Saili said. “(Some of) these kids only got two games their whole junior high careers, then last year we had a JV program going but…we only played one JV game last year before we had to cancel our JV schedule.”
This year, the team has 25 kids in the program, giving them enough to field a full varsity and JV schedule to break their cold streak for the younger athletes.
“Just to get kids the opportunity to play again, it feels good,” Saili said.
Skills-wise, Saili sees a lot of drive in the squad so far this preseason.
“We just have a bunch of kids that aren’t afraid to work,” Saili said. “I’m embracing that with them and it’s like ‘Okay, you’re willing to give everything you’ve got but now what? Are you content with that, or what’s the next step to doing what you need to do to get better to help your team?’”
Saili expects his team will be one cohesive engine, where “all eight guys got to be doing something more than what they even realized they could.”
In addition to the legacy left behind, his upperclassmen have helped his first preseason go smoothly.
“There’s just positive reinforcement to the younger kids, like it will all be worth it,” Saili said. “And that’s coming from our upper leadership in the junior and senior classes. It’s comforting. It’s almost like they’re making my job easy for me.”
With that mix of leadership, chemistry, and push, Saili has high expectations for the squad this year.
“I think they’re going to surprise a lot of people with their abilities,” Saili said. “We don’t have that explosive running back or dynamic player per se just yet, but there’s going to be a few kids that rise to the top, and I’m excited to see which ones those are.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In