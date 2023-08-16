The Wood River High School boys soccer team enters the 2023 season with a new coaching staff, strong underclassmen, and plenty of enthusiasm built off last year’s success.
“We’ve been talking a lot about coming together as a team,” said new head coach Greg Gvozdas. “We’ve been talking about hard work, we’ve been trying to build our game tactically and technically.”
Previously, Gvozdas coached the boys’ middle school team. Players who had him then are excited for what he brings to the high school game.
“Hearing that Greg was going to be the new head coach was pretty good news to me because he coached me in the eighth grade,” sophomore center back Mateo de la Torre said. “I believe the whole coaching staff is very, very good.”
Seniors center back Conrad Foster and left winger Brandon Marroquin felt the same way, speaking highly of how the coaching staff has performed so far this preseason.
They also had good remarks for the younger players joining the team this season.
“We have had a ton of really strong sophomore and freshman kids who are stepping into their roles,” Foster said. “It’s amazing to play with them, be able to teach them what I know and then adapt their game to our game.”
Marroquin said the new additions have made the team work seamlessly with one another.
“Our subs are really good,” Marroquin said. “The momentum doesn’t change really, and everyone on the field can play together, because our team chemistry’s been really good this year.”
The upcoming talent hasn’t gone unnoticed by Gvozdas either.
“I feel like our program is continuing to build with a lot of talent right now,” Gvozdas said. “We have four really strong grades, so we’re going to continue to try to build on some of the youth that’s been coming up through the local community club teams. (This year) depth, I think, is going to be a big strength of ours.”
The squad hopes to use that talent to achieve its goals.
“This year we’re going to come for it all,” Marroquin said. “The goal is to get to state and get what we deserve.”
The road to state starts in just under a week, with their first match against back-to-back reigning state champions Caldwell at home on Aug. 19.
The team is facing an accomplished team at the start for a reason.
“We’re trying to play the best teams in the state early so we can see what our strengths are and where our deficiencies are,” Gvozdas said.
The players welcome the challenge with open arms and look to how it will serve them in the long term.
“Playing Caldwell as our first game of the season is really doing to help set out a blueprint on how we’re going to have to work this season,” Marroquin said. “I think it’s going to be a really good game.”
