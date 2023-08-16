22-10-12-wood-river-soccer-boys-roland-22.jpg (copy)

Wood River senior Brandon Marroquin, seen here versus Mountain Home in 2022, will play a key role in the Wolverines’ attack.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The Wood River High School boys soccer team enters the 2023 season with a new coaching staff, strong underclassmen, and plenty of enthusiasm built off last year’s success.

“We’ve been talking a lot about coming together as a team,” said new head coach Greg Gvozdas. “We’ve been talking about hard work, we’ve been trying to build our game tactically and technically.”

Previously, Gvozdas coached the boys’ middle school team. Players who had him then are excited for what he brings to the high school game.

Greg Gvozdas

Wood River High School coach Greg Gvozdas
WR-bsoccer-Mateo (copy)

Wood River sophomore Mateo de la Torre is part of a strong group of underclassmen. 

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments