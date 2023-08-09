MSCL Pickleball Tourney 1

With “no shortage” of courts and a league to play in, pickleball has taken a strong hold on the Wood River Valley, Wood River Pickleball Alliance President Lee Sponaugle said.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

For one former tennis player, several activities were on his mind upon arriving in the area.

“When we moved here, we had all these ideas of fly fishing, hiking, bike riding and all this other fun stuff the Valley had to offer,” said Lee Sponaugle. “I grew up playing tennis, playing collegiate tennis back East, and gave tennis up because it hurt so much.”

Pickleball was not on his mind until a local talked him into reluctantly trying the sport.

