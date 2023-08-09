For one former tennis player, several activities were on his mind upon arriving in the area.
“When we moved here, we had all these ideas of fly fishing, hiking, bike riding and all this other fun stuff the Valley had to offer,” said Lee Sponaugle. “I grew up playing tennis, playing collegiate tennis back East, and gave tennis up because it hurt so much.”
Pickleball was not on his mind until a local talked him into reluctantly trying the sport.
“I hated (pickleball) because I had said from the beginning this is not a sport, it’s a game, it’s for old people,” Sponaugle said. “And I hated it even more for the next eight months until I figured out how to play it. Now I love it.”
Sponaugle came to like it so much that he and his wife now travel the country to play in tournaments.
Oh, and he became the president of the Wood River Pickleball Alliance, too.
Today, pickleball has become a staple of the community through its expanded access, growing player base and new programs.
“Nancy Goodenough brought (pickleball) back from Arizona…I think it was 2013,” former WRPA secretary Dede Morris said.
When Goodenough and others were first playing the sport in the area, they were just using tape and a portable net to set up a court.
Fast forwarding to 2016, several others had joined in. The next step was to learn more of the sport beyond the basics.
“We all bought paddles, but we knew nothing about it and got a coach to come from Twin Falls to help us,” Morris said. “We got some lessons, he set up a clinic…(he did) that a couple of times but it picked up quickly just through word of mouth and people watching, so we didn’t have to advertise at all.”
However, the group was still in search of a consistent area to play. Courtesy of Sarah Benson at the Campion Ice House, they had a small indoor area to set up and play in.
Later, others chipped in to help with outdoor courts.
“By this time, Arlen Chaney was an avid player and resident of the Heatherlands,” Morris wrote in a document detailing the Wood River Valley’s history with pickleball. “Through his tireless work and energy, a complete renovation of a court complex was turned into four permanent courts and became a great space for many to improve (their) skills.”
Soon after, Elkhorn residents followed suit.
“Portable nets and lines were put in place (in Elkhorn) and two great coaches suddenly became every pickleballers best friend … Collin Fehr and Scott Teller,” Morris wrote. “Three days of clinics became available for beginners and intermediates and a fun social play on Saturdays became the hot ticket. Terry Maher, an Elkhorn resident, generously set up play times on the off days allowing many nonresidents to play as well with no charge.”
Then, in 2020, the WRPA came to fruition.
“Enter Tom Bowman… a local hero to so many,” Morris wrote. “His foresight became invaluable as he reached out to a few pals to establish the Wood River Pickleball Alliance to engage in advancing the case for pickleball in the valley. He recruited members through a vast email network and started a donation drive to work in conjunction with John Kearney and Atkinson Park to create public courts while sharing with already long established tennis courts.”
After some time using tennis courts as makeshift pickleball courts, donations to the WRPA, and help from the city of Ketchum, four designated pickleball courts and four shared tennis and pickleball courts were built. From there, the sport only grew further to the point it is at now.
“We have a great variety of courts in the valley…there’s no shortage of courts,” Sponuagle said. “We have 60, 70 courts in the valley, which is a lot per capita.”
In addition to an abundance of courts, the locals now have a league they can play in.
“We started a league this year for the first time called the Big Wood Pickleball league,” Sponaugle said. “It sold out in less than a week. We had 144 players and started a substitution list, which grew to about 30 to 40 players and it was just wildly successful because it was [getting] people from all over the valley…to play on a team, play together, and have fun.”
Morris echoed Sponaugle’s statement, emphasizing the emotional part pickleball has brought to her life.
“I thought of how this has changed my life,” Morris said. “All these new friends we’ve made…(Pickleball) just brought everyone together, young and old. Especially once you’re in your 60s, it’s not easy to make new friends, and I have so many friends now that I didn’t have before pickleball. All fun, wonderful people and it’s just so healthy.”
Sponaugle said the WPRA hopes to keep the ball rolling and continue to expand the game throughout the community in the future.
“We want to use our resources to make sure we have safe places to play and that can mean a lot of things…the future can bring many things,” Sponuagle said. “But we have a really active community, a very generous community within the pickleball world.” ￼
