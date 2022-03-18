NASTAR Town Series wrapped up the final week (Week 7) on March 9. Tag Spenst of The Cold Golds led five weeks as the rabbit—first-place finisher—throughout the season, with Austin Savaria taking the second-most first-place finishes with two. In addition, Savaria had four second-place finishes. The top team of the seven-week race series at Warm Springs was Just Flowers Dirty Hoes, which came in first. Hirsute Pursuit (second-place) and Team Ramrod (third) followed. Below are the week-by-week and final team results.
Week 1 top results
1—Austin Savaria (Prestige Worldwide Ski Team) 14.82. 2— Tag Spent (The Cold Golds) 15.20. 3—Charlotte Gourlay (Chicks on Sticks) 15.70. 4—John Campbell (Fargin Iceholes) 15.90. 5—Carl Scorpion Rixon (Nationals) 16.28. 6—Alex Hedgewald (Scorpion Nationals) 16.40. 7—Matt Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 16.45. 8—John Summers (Ski, Eat, Drink, and be Merry) 16.75. 9—Sean Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 17.22. 10—Jack Harbottle (Downhill From Here) 17.75.
11—Taylor Rothgeb (Just Flowers Dirty Hoes) 17.78. 12—Alek Poster (Prestige Worldwide Ski Team) 17.82. 13—Wes Fluechavs (Wesmark, Ben & Berry) 18.19. 14—Scot Larrabee (Fargin Iceholes) 18.24. 15—Champe Kotara (Prestige Worldwide Ski Team) 18.34.
Week 2 top results
1—Austin Savaria (Prestige Worldwide Ski Team) 16.27. 2—Tag Spenst (The Cold Golds) 16.34. 3—Nick Stenika (The Cold Golds) 16.42. 4—Matt Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 17.11. 5—James Tautkus (The Cold Golds) 17.26. 6—Charlotte Gourlay (Chicks on Sticks) 17.27. 7—Dylon Murtha (Premature Finishers) 17.31. 8—John Campbell (Fargin Iceholes) 17.42. 9—Alex Hedgewald (Scorpion Nationals) 17.53. 10—Austin Murtha (Premature Finishers) 17.89.
11—John Summers (Ski, Eat, Drink, and be Merry) 18.07. 12—Sean Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 18.30. 13—Taylor Rothgeb (Just Flowers Dirty Hoes) 18.52. 14—Jack Harbottle (Downhill From Here) 18.73. 15—Champe Kotara (Prestige Worldwide Ski Team) 18.76.
Week 3 top results
1—Tag Spenst (The Cold Golds) 20.45. 2—Austin Savaria (Prestige Worldwide Ski Team) 20.74. 3—Nick Stenika (The Cold Golds) 21.18. 4—James Tautkus (The Cold Golds) 21.70. 5—Charlotte Gourlay (Chicks on Sticks) 22.29. 6—John Campbell (Fargin Iceholes) 22.31. 7—Matt Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 22.48. 8— Austin Murtha (Premature Finishers) 24.11. 9—John Summers (Ski, Eat, Drink, and be Merry) 23.50. 10—Karl Wilonder (Premature Finishers) 23.95.
11—Sean Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 24.14. 12—Jack Harbottle (Downhill From Here) 24.28. 13—Taylor Rothgeb (Just Flowers Dirty Hoes) 24.30. 14—Champe Kotara (Prestige Worldwide Ski Team) 24.38. 15—Buffalo Lamb (Ski, Eat, Drink, and be Merry) 24.42.
Week 4 top results (combined)
1—Tag Spenst (The Cold Golds) 48.11. 2—James Tautkus (The Cold Golds) 50.29. 3—John Campbell (Fargin Iceholes) 50.63. 4— Matt Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 53.26. 5—Charlotte Gourlay (Chicks on Sticks) 53.37. 6—Toby Eagan (The Cold Golds) 54.69. 7—Sean Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 55.12. 8—Austin Murtha (Premature Finishers) 55.90. 9—John Summers (Ski, Eat, Drink, and be Merry) 56.69. 10— Alek Poster (Prestige Worldwide Ski Team) 57.14.
11—Tyler Hanson (LOFT) 58.92. 12—Carl Rixon (Scorpion Nationals) 59.13. 13—Mark Masur (Wesmark, Ben & Berry) 59.30. 14—Wes Fluechavs (Wesmark, Ben & Berry) 59.60. 15—Taylor Rothgeb (Just Flowers Dirty Hoes) 59.70.
Week 5 top results
1—Tag Spenst (The Cold Golds) 23.10. 2—Austin Savaria (Prestige Worldwide Ski Team) 23.49. 3—Nick Stenika (The Cold Golds) 24.39. 4—John Campbell (Fargin Iceholes) 24.69. 5—James Tautkus (The Cold Golds) 25.01. 6—Charlotte Gourlay (Chicks on Sticks) 25.18. 7—Matt Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 26.06. 8—Toby Eagan (The Cold Golds) 26.26. 9—Austin Murtha (Premature Finishers) 26.80. 10—John Summers (Ski, Eat, Drink, and be Merry) 27.22.
11—Alek Poster (Prestige Worldwide Ski Team) 27.25. 12—Dylon Murtha (Premature Finishers) 27.41. 13—Sean Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 27.57. 14—Steve Heidrich (Hirsute Pursuit) 29.13. 15—Tyler Hanson (LOFT) 29.16.
Week 6 top results
1—Tag Spenst (The Cold Golds) 14.60. 2—Austin Savaria (Prestige Worldwide Ski Team) 14.96. 3—Nick Stenika (The Cold Golds) 15.10. 4—James Tautkus (The Cold Golds) 15.59. 5—Dylon Murtha (Premature Finishers) 15.68. 6—Charlotte Gourlay (Chicks on Sticks) 15.84. 7—John Campbell (Fargin Iceholes) 15.89. 8—Matt Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 16.10. 9—John Summers (Ski, Eat, Drink, and be Merry) 16.64. 10—Toby Eagan (The Cold Golds) 17.47.
11—Austin Murtha (Premature Finishers) 17.48. 12—Sean Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 17.50. 13—Scot Larrabee (Fargin Iceholes) 18.14. 14—Taylor Rothgeb (Just Flowers Dirty Hoes) 18.57. 15—Mark Masur (Wesmark, Ben & Berry) 18.57.
Week 7 top results (combined)
1—Tag Spenst (The Cold Golds) 17.37. 2— Austin Savaria (Prestige Worldwide Ski Team) 17.72. 3—Dylon Murtha (Premature Finishers) 18.11. 4—Nick Stenika (The Cold Golds) 18.55. 5—James Tautkus (The Cold Golds) 19.03. 6—Matt Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 19.23. 7—Toby Eagan (The Cold Golds) 19.22. 8—Sean Murphy (Ski Tek Mavericks) 19.95. 9—John Summers (Ski, Eat, Drink, and be Merry) 19.87.10—Austin Murtha (Premature Finishers) 19.72.
11—John Campbell (Fargin Iceholes) 20.49. 12—Wes Fluechavs (Wesmark, Ben & Berry) 20.97. 13—Taylor Rothgeb (Just Flowers Dirty Hoes) 20.61. 14—Steve Heidrich (Hirsute Pursuit) 21.35. 15—Karl Wilonder (Premature Finishers) 21.56.
Team Summary
1—Just Flowers Dirty Hoes, 10.37. 2—Hirsute Pursuit, 10.93. 3—Team Ramrod, 11.02. 4—Ski Tek Mavericks, 11.18. 5—Chicks on Sticks, 16.39. 6—Prestige Worldwide Ski Team, 17.76. 7—Apples, 17.83. 8—Rico’s Harem, 18.67. 9—Fargin Iceholes, 20.92. 10—Hell Fire, 21.62.
11—Premature Finishers, 21.71. 12—LOFT, 23.02. 13—The Cold Golds, 23.26. 14—Ski, Eat, Drink, and be Merry, 23.75. 15—Downhill From Here, 23.84. 16—Irish Electric Dancing Bears, 25.18. 17—Wesmark, Ben & Berry, 32.09. 18—Just In Time, 38.51. 19—Wine Ought!, 39.01. 20—Scorpion Nationals, 49.48.
