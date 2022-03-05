Semifinal Friday saw a two entertaining games of different types: blowout basketball and an overtime thriller.
No. 1 Camas County took care of No. 5 Council in the opening game at Caldwell High School to propel the Mushers into the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 Real Dairy Shootout Championship. But the No. 2 Carey Panthers couldn’t hold on in a wild ride against the No. 3 Rockland Bulldogs.
Against Council, the Mushers never trailed, and senior Breken Clarke did whatever he wanted on both sides of the ball, leading Camas County to the 22-point victory, 62-40
“We knew coming in who we need to cover, and what [Council’s] strengths were,” Camas County head coach Jamon Frostenson said. “Our philosophy all year is that defense wins championships, and that’s been the cornerstone of everything we do. So it’s nice to see it manifest.”
Camas County (21-3) and the suffocating Musher defense did wonders against the Council Lumberjacks (18-5), causing 16 turnovers—10 of which were Musher steals.
Clarke was superb, finishing with 23 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals on 10-for-17 shooting from the field.
“He’s a phenomenal player,” Frostenson said. “He has such a great nose for the game. He has a different gear sometimes, and when he switches into that gear, he does some amazing stuff.”
Sophomores Troy Smith (17 points) and Emmett Palan (11 points) also came up huge.
The Mushers’ other senior, Dawson Kramer, did the dirty work down low with 7 points and 9 rebounds to go along with 3 assists. He also limited Lumberjack junior forward Josh Gipe to only 8 points.
Camas County jumped out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and never let up. The Mushers opened the third quarter by outscoring Council, 18-8. Frostenson has his team are polished and looking about as complete as a team could at this point of the season.
The Mushers will be eyeing their first state championship since 1974.
Bulldogs outlast Carey in overtime heartbreaker
Looking to finish their last season at the 1AD2 level with a title before leaping the 1AD1 next year, the Carey Panthers couldn’t muster enough plays and free throws at the end of regulation against the Rockland Bulldogs, falling 63-62 in overtime.
The Bulldogs managed to tie the game despite trailing the entire way when Eli Hendrickson nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the contest into overtime at 61-61 and supplanted Rockland into the title game with a 1-point win.
The Panthers had a chance to win the game dramatically when senior Chase Bennion (15 points, 6 rebounds) looked to rekindle the magic from the Sawtooth Conference Tournament. This time, he couldn’t get his shot to fall as the clock expired, ending the Panthers' shot at a state title.
Free throws were the bane of the Panthers (19-6) against the Bulldogs (21-3). Carey went 16-for-28 in the game and, more importantly, went only 1-for-7 in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime.
“We played a good game, but we only needed to make one of those foul shots,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said. “We battled hard, and I thought we would still get this one. They fought hard—the kids didn’t give up. But, unfortunately, someone wins, and someone loses. It happens to be us this time. We still want to get a trophy. It might not be the trophy we want, but we will get a trophy.”
Junior Carsn Perkes found himself in foul trouble for most of the day and fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter. In only 15 minutes of play, Perkes finished with 21 points on 4-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Senior Ashton Drage (13 points, 6 rebounds) and junior Connor Simpson (10 points, 4 steals) were clutch down the stretch.
Leading the Bulldogs was sophomore center Teague Matthews, who was nearly unstoppable in the paint. He finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds on 11-for-17 shooting. Junior guard Brigham Permann had 16 points.
The Bulldogs will take on the Mushers at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa for the championship game.
As for Carey, the Panthers will face Council in the third-place game at noon, at Caldwell High School.
