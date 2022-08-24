Hailey's Breanna Dodd and Sun Valley's Richard Mull won their age group divisions at the Steamboat Springs Gravel Bike Race on Aug. 14, 2022. The world class race drew over 3,000 riders in four race lengths.
Dodd, 31, and Mull, 70, did the 100-mile race over gravel, grassy fields, a small stream and some single-track trails as well as some paved roads. Dodd’s 5 hour and 27-minute time placed her first in women’s 30-39 division and fourth among all women in that race. Mull’s 5 hour and 28-minute time was nearly 100 minutes ahead of second place and was 73rd out of the 1,200 in that race.
Ketchum's Scott Robinson was 146th out of nearly 650 in 7 hours and 51 minutes in the 140-mile race that also included 200 pro riders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In