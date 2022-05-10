The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced the finalists for the 2022 Hall of Fame Class, including Wood River Valley resident Muffy Davis. The finalists comprise 15 Olympians, nine Paralympians and three Olympic teams, as well as two Paralympic teams, six legends, three coaches and three special contributors. The finalists will be narrowed down to five Olympians, three Paralympians, one Olympic team and one Paralympic team for induction into the class of 2022. Davis holds Paralympic medals in both alpine skiing and cycling. Boise cyclist Kristin Armstrong joins Davis as finalists with Idaho ties. The Class of 2022 will be announced Wednesday, June 1, with the ceremony Friday, June 24, in Colorado Springs.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments