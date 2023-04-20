Naomi Gorringe at 2023 Nationals

Naomi Gorringe competes at the 2023 USASA Nationals.

 Courtesy photo from Heather Foster SVSEF

Nine riders from the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation snowboard team qualified for the 2023 USASA National Championships March 31-April 6 at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

This event was the first experience at nationals for all the athletes except Naomi Gorringe, and the team had two-time Olympian and SVSEF snowboard team alumnus Chase Josey along in a coaching capacity.

Gorringe, Vivian Smith and Camille Armeen competed in slopestyle, boardercross and halfpipe events, with Karsen Miller and Callie Allen competing in slopestyle and halfpipe, respectively.

