Nine riders from the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation snowboard team qualified for the 2023 USASA National Championships March 31-April 6 at Copper Mountain, Colorado.
This event was the first experience at nationals for all the athletes except Naomi Gorringe, and the team had two-time Olympian and SVSEF snowboard team alumnus Chase Josey along in a coaching capacity.
Gorringe, Vivian Smith and Camille Armeen competed in slopestyle, boardercross and halfpipe events, with Karsen Miller and Callie Allen competing in slopestyle and halfpipe, respectively.
“This was my second year at USASA Snowboard Nationals and it’s so fun to ride with my friends, coaches and people that I don’t even know on a mountain that I am not familiar with,” Gorringe said.
Coach Andy Gilbert and Josey helped Gorringe in the start.
"The first day I had halfpipe, which is probably my favorite event, then I had slopestyle on Tuesday, and finally on Wednesday I had boardercross," she said. "I love the USASA Nationals, and I hope I can keep competing for a long time.”
In slopestyle, Miller was the lone rider, having to compete on a big jump line that had by far the biggest jumps he had hit all season. His run landed him in 27th in the Youth Men 15-16 division—a top third of the field finish for the young competitor.
Allen earned a 14th overall spot, but narrowly missed the cut for the finals, while Gorringe, who was a contender in all the events she qualified for, had trouble on her second feature of the run.
Despite this, SVSEF Director of Strategic Communications and Development Heather Foster lauded Gorringe as a “fierce competitor," adding that "this will serve as fuel going into next season and beyond. She is an amazing rider with a bright future. Stay tuned.”
In the Menehune girls 11-12, Smith stood out with a confident style between features. In her very first Nationals, she nabbed a top-10 finish—10th place and only two spots out of the final.
Armeen landed in 15th, earning her spot in Nationals this season.
Hailey native Josey assisted the young riders, and, according to Foster, was the “hype man” the young riders needed.
"He did a great job making tweaks to runs and getting the girls to believe they had the bag of tricks to perform on the day,” she said.
Boardercross, the most unpredictable of the snowboard disciplines, was hosted on a course in a new location at Copper Mountain this season. Sun Valley riders have historically done well in the event, according to Foster.
“Coming from Baldy with its long runs, and coaches tried to channel that, saying, 'It’s just like running Machine Road back home,’” she said.
At the conclusion of the heats, Armeen was 10th in Menehune Girls 11-12, Smith was 11th in Menehune Girls 11-12, and Gorringe was 14th in Breaker Girls 13-14.
"The Breaker girls 13-14 was one of the groups that U.S. Team coaches attended to get a glimpse of what’s coming, and the two SVSEF riders made an impression to be sure," Foster said. "This was an amazing result for both girls and proof that Sun Valley is still producing great pipe riders with the fundamentals they learn riding Baldy every day."
Smith and Armeen, who made one pipe trip this year to qualify for this event, were in a division (Menehune Girls 11-12) that featured 11-year-old Patti Yizhu Zhou, who finished on the podium at this year’s Dew Tour halfpipe event. The girls dropped in back-to-back, with both girls sitting just on the bubble to make the 10-girl final.
“Gorringe and Allen in the Breaker Girls 13-14 division showed us what’s to come for them in the halfpipe, and they showcased their different styles and approach to snowboarding,” Foster said. “Gorringe is the go-big, take risks and throw unique tricks and combos. Allen is the calculated, smooth and subtle rider that just makes it look good.
"After a good practice, a look at the landscape, and realizing they did indeed belong among this field, the girls got to work.”
Foster expressed confidence in the young group.
“This group was extremely competitive, and the judging was tough to figure if big or tech was the rule of the day,” Foster said. “The girls and coaches wanted to continue to play to the strengths that got them there, and just wanted to clean up what had already been shown in hopes of a little boost in score. When the smoke cleared, Gorringe finished just off the podium in fourth, with Allen right behind her in fifth.”
