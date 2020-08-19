Last Wednesday, the International Ski Federation (FIS) officially announced that the 2020-21 World Cup opening races at Soelden, Austria will take place one week earlier, on Oct.17-18 rather than the originally planned Oct. 24-25 dates.
The women’s giant slalom will Saturday, Oct. 17 and men’s giant slalom on Oct. 18, U.S. Ski and Snowboard said.
The Austrian Ski Federation noted they will move the races one week earlier to better separate the World Cup event and athletes from tourist crowds on what is traditionally a holiday weekend in Austria.
They hope it will help with accommodations. Races on the Rettenbach Glacier will be held “without a large number of spectators,” the federation said.
Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin will lead the U.S. Ski Team into the season, highlighted by the 2021 FIS World Alpine Ski Championships Feb. 8-21 at Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In