Mikaela Shiffrin

U.S. Ski Team star Mikaela Shiffrin, from Vail, Colo., poses with some young fans after winning the slalom competition at the 2016 U.S. Alpine Championships in Sun Valley.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

WORLD CUP WOMEN’S ALPINE RACING OPENS NOV. 19-20—The battle between World Cup slalom racing stars Mikaela Shiffrin, 27, of the U.S. Ski Team and Petra Vlhova, 27, of Slovakia resumes Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20 as the 2022-23 World Cup racing season opens with two women’s slaloms at Levi, Finland. Shiffrin has won the Levi slalom four times and defending champ Vlhova is a five-time winner in Finland.

Load comments