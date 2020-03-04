Middlebury College junior Peter Wolter of Ketchum earned his first collegiate win Saturday on his home course as the Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association (EISA) wrapped up its 2020 carnival campaign at Middlebury’s Rikert Nordic Center.
Wolter (51:46) won the 63-racer men’s 15-kilometer classic race by 10.9 seconds and was named EISA Nordic Skier of the Week, in addition to capturing EISA All-East first-team honors for the season.
He was fourth in Friday’s men’s 10k freestyle race in 22:43, just 12 seconds back.
Wolter and Middlebury senior Annika Landis, both Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Nordic alums, have qualified for the 2020 NCAA Ski Championships March 11-14 at Bozeman, Mt.
At last weekend’s Middlebury Snow Bowl season finale, the EISA Regional Championships boiled down to an unbelievably small margin.
Only a single point separated the University of Vermont’s 868 and Middlebury's 867, giving the Catamounts their 37th Eastern Championship.
Landis had a great weekend during the 97th Middlebury College Winter Carnival.
She was fourth of 61 women in Friday’s 5k freestyle race with a time of 13:29, 30 seconds back, and fourth in Saturday’s 15k classic at 47:35, also 30 seconds back.
Landis garnered EISA second-team honors for her senior season at Middlebury.
SVSEF alums at the Middlebury Carnival included Bates College men Henry Raff (43rd skate, 34th classic) and Carter Ros (55th skate, 47th classic), as well as Lily Brunelle of Harvard (47th skate, 45th classic) and Emily Siegel of St. Lawrence University (56th skate, 48th classic).
Former SVSEF teamer Maddie Morgan of Middlebury was also in the mix (30th skate, 24th classic).
