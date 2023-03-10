WolterGroup@

Peter Wolter (49) has been selected to compete for the U.S. Ski Team in the OPA Cup Finals in Dobbiaco/Toblach, Italy, March 17-19.

 Photo courtesy Nordic Focus

SVSEF XC Gold Team Member Peter Wolter and coach Peter Holmes are heading to Italy for the OPA Cup Finals. 

Wolter has been selected to compete for the U.S. Ski Team in the OPA Cup Finals in Dobbiaco/Toblach, Italy, March 17-19. Wolter, who recently traveled to Les Rousses, France, for his first World Cup, is thrilled to have the opportunity to again represent Team USA in this race series.  

“I’m excited to be racing the OPA Finals in Italy because it’s a pretty big step up from SuperTour level racing but not as giant of a leap as the World Cup,” Wolter said. “It provides an opportunity to take it up a notch but not get totally thrown into the deep end.”

