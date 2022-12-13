Lake Creek Nordic

Lake Creek's Nordic trails include courses suitable for all ability levels.

 Roland Lane

The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Winterstart cross-country ski event is set for Sunday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Creek trail system north of Ketchum. Register from 9-10:30 a.m. Suggested donation is $20. Courses suitable for all ability levels are 1 kilometer (youth), 3k, 6k and 9k. The SVSEF Cross Country Ski Team is hosting the annual event.

