Both the men’s and women’s podiums at last week’s U.S. Alpine Championships Giant Slalom races were packed with names that ski racing fans will recognize, most of them long established in the sport—just the kind of chops necessary to win on a challenging mountain like Baldy.
On the men’s side, Olympians Tommy Ford, Brian McLaughlin and River Radamus took first through third. Ford, who paced the field with blistering run times of 1:05.34 and 1:06.91, represented the United States at the 2010, 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics.
McLaughlin had the fast single lap time of anyone—1:05.28—but slowed down a bit in his second run to drop him into second place with a combined time that was a tenth of a second slower than Ford. This is first race he finished since a first place finish in a North American Cup race in Tremblant, Canada, in late February. He had been on a streak of five straight competition runs that either ended in a DNQ or DNF, bookended by this second place performance and the win in Quebec.
Radamus, who is well known for his animal-patterned hairstyles at various international competitions, took third with a combined time a quarter of a second slower than Ford and an unusually mundane hairdo.
On the women’s side, US A-team star Paula Moltzan, continued her fabulous season with a combined time of 2:15.57. Second and third went to American Tricia Mangan and Australian Kathryn Parker. These two are in the prime of their careers, at the ages of 26 and 24, respectively. Mangan is coming off a solid performance in the 2022 Winter Olympics, while Parker, who also raced in Beijing in 2022, is in her first year out of college after garnering All-American honors at the University of Utah.
Locals didn’t fare as well in Giant Slalom as they did in the other two disciplines that were held last week, but they still put up respectable times. Nineteen-year-old Ryder Sarchett and 18-year-old Finnigan Donley finished 11th and 18th. Kai Subith, who is only 17, finished 36, about nine seconds behind Ford.
On the women’s side, US Ski team member Dasha Romanov paced the SVSEF alumni field, finishing in ninth place, just two seconds off of Moltzan. Paige DeHart finished in 12th, while Hailey Cutler finished in 26th. Those two times were only separated by about four seconds. Madison Vieara-McCarthy finished 38th.
Locals Will Kogelmann, Colin Hanna, Jack Smith, Nils Galloway, Jessica Blackburn, Maya Lightner, Sophia Palmquist and Kate Reardon raced, but did not finish.
The US Alpine Championships return next winter—until then, ski racing fans will have to do with live feeds and clips from other events.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In