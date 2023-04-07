Kai Subith

SVSEF racer Kai Subith takes on the Giant Slalom on Wednesday, April 5. Subith finished 36th. 

 Courtesy photo by Tim Carter

Both the men’s and women’s podiums at last week’s U.S. Alpine Championships Giant Slalom races were packed with names that ski racing fans will recognize, most of them long established in the sport—just the kind of chops necessary to win on a challenging mountain like Baldy.

On the men’s side, Olympians Tommy Ford, Brian McLaughlin and River Radamus took first through third. Ford, who paced the field with blistering run times of 1:05.34 and 1:06.91, represented the United States at the 2010, 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics.

McLaughlin had the fast single lap time of anyone—1:05.28—but slowed down a bit in his second run to drop him into second place with a combined time that was a tenth of a second slower than Ford. This is first race he finished since a first place finish in a North American Cup race in Tremblant, Canada, in late February. He had been on a streak of five straight competition runs that either ended in a DNQ or DNF, bookended by this second place performance and the win in Quebec.

