jaredgoldbergalpinenationals.jpg

USA B Team member Jared Goldberg attacks a gate during the men’s Super-G race.

 Courtesy photo by Tim Carter

Typically, there are three lines at the base of the Challenger Lift at Bald Mountain.

One for singles, one for groups and a final one for ski school.

This past week, skiers and riders might have noticed an additional lane, marked “racers only.” After all, the best skiers in the country get to the top of the mountain the same way everybody else does.

dasharomanov.jpg

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation racer Dasha Romanov sweeps through a gate during the slalom competition.
23-04-06-alpine-championnships-3-roland-23.jpg

Dasha Romanov celebrates her podium in Monday’s slalom.
Jack smith.JPEG

SVSEF alumnus Jack Smith makes an acrobatic turn during Sunday’s U.S. Alpine National Championship Super G. Smith finished fourth.
Tatum Grosdidier

Tatum Grosdidier charges down the course during Tuesday’s giant slalom.

