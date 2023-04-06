Typically, there are three lines at the base of the Challenger Lift at Bald Mountain.
One for singles, one for groups and a final one for ski school.
This past week, skiers and riders might have noticed an additional lane, marked “racers only.” After all, the best skiers in the country get to the top of the mountain the same way everybody else does.
The racers in question traveled to Sun Valley for the U.S. Alpine Championships, a star-studded event that wraps up the season’s national ski racing circuit. This series pits the best skiers in America against each other, with success usually leading to appearances on the World Cup circuit or in the Olympics. The event consisted of slalom, giant slalom and super giant slalom races, as well as a host of off-the-hill highlights like a concert in town square and a party at the base of Warm Springs, both held last weekend.
Jack Smith, a member of the U.S. Alpine D team, moved to Sun Valley as a high schooler so he could ski with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. He described what makes Bald Mountain unique.
“Baldy is rowdy and has non-stop movement. There is no break in the steepness, you just have to keep moving to the next turn—and a lot of the time, [your run] doesn’t feel that great, but it’s probably [faster than you think] so just push through to the finish line,” he said.
Smith fared well at the weekend’s events, just missing the podium with a 4th place finish in Super-G. He didn’t perform up to his personal standard in the other two events, but said he was more than happy with his finish in the Super-G.
The hometown advantage was clearly present, as Sun Valley locals brought their A-game. Dasha Romanov, another skier who moved to Sun Valley in her formative years, is a graduate of SVSEF and was happy to show up for a home crowd. She finished 10th in Super-G, 9th in Giant Slalom and 2nd in slalom. The 19-year-old described her approach to the competition.
“For giant slalom, it’s a pretty scary hill when you’re inspecting it,” she said. “But growing up my coaches would always say that you had to be aggressive on it no matter what, and that’s how you make it to the bottom happy with your run. So I really tried to have that mindset for the GS, especially when it gets really steep.”
A number of athletes had trouble with two sections of the course. The first—only present in the Super-G race—was the transition from mid-Warm Springs onto the flat stretch to Greyhawk, called the “steilhang traverse.” Race organizers placed a sharp corner right at the entrance that caused more than a few skiers to miss the gate. The second part that caused skiers trouble was the drop off—known as the “coaches knoll” where the course moves back from Hemingway into the final stretch of Greyhawk. That transition gave some racers more airtime than they bargained for.
Building the steilhang traverse required a huge commitment of manpower. Chief of Race Will Brandenburg told the Express last week that his crew of volunteers has been periodically soaking the traverse with firemen’s hoses since December.
Smith said that the course organizers “slowed us down some with turns,” but that the transition onto Upper Greyhawk was still more than enough of a challenge. Coming off of the flat and onto Greyhawk “is blind, so you have to trust where you’re going because all you see is sky and the mountains across the valley,” he said.
Romanov complemented the course preparation and layout.
“The conditions were pretty good,” she said. “SVSEF spent so many weeks prepping the surface and watering the hill to get it ready, and it turned out really well. There was a lot of last minute snow that they managed to push off the hill, so I was really impressed with the conditions given the recent weather.”
In late March, Brandenburg said that a big snowfall right before the competition would cause a lot of work for his team. And indeed, that snow did come. The workers and volunteers spent much of the weekend sweeping fresh powder off of the course.
For some of the athletes, the snow was actually welcomed.
Olympian Tommy Ford, 34, said that he spent the first part of the week at his home in Mount Bachelor, Oregon, enjoying the storm.
“I had a lot of fun skiing powder there,” he said with a smile on Wednesday. “Today I might go ski some uncut snow here.”
Ford didn’t grow up in Blaine County, but he has been coming to Baldy for races since he was 12. He, like the other athletes, praised its challenging nature and the technical ability it requires. He had generally favorable reviews of the course.
“The gates [required a lot of] turning this time, but there are spots where you can really release and get some speed,” he said.
An eye for powder is not uncommon at this point in the year for even the best spandex-clad racers. Ford said he can’t wait to spend most of the offseason at home in Bachelor, where he “won’t move too much.”
Perhaps things are different for Smith because he is still so young; he turns 22 later this month. He said he is excited for an offseason full of more skiing. First, there is the U.S. Alpine team spring camp in Tahoe, held at Palisades Tahoe. Then, there will be traditional off-piste conditioning from May to July. In August, he and a number of teammates will travel to New Zealand for what he calls “a never-ending winter.” After that, it’s Chile for a month. By then, it’ll be snow season in Smith’s native hemisphere again.
He has a measured perspective for such a young skier.
“We get to travel the world and chase our dreams. It’s definitely a different life, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said. “It’s a hard sport and not everyone makes it, so you have to try and pull it off every day to make [your dreams] a reality.”
He has had more time than usual this week to think about how lucky he is. Instead of staying at the Sun Valley Resort like the rest of the athletes, he and a few friends from the team spent the week at Smith’s family house. He showed his friends his favorite spots around town, took them to local hot springs and generally decompressed from what he said has been a long season.
In some ways, “it’s been more like a hangout than a serious race,” he said.
Smith was candid about this event’s importance relative to some bigger competitions.
“For a lot of racers, they’re more concerned about the World Cup [circuit] or the Europa Cup [circuit], which is like Formula 2 for the World Cup,” he said, using an auto-racing analogy. Smith said this allowed him to relax and ski without too much pressure.
Romanov agreed. She said that having her home race as the last one of the year was a huge relief.
Make no mistake, however, these athletes are not shrugging off the event. Ford said that he thinks the resort and town’s efforts in the U.S. Alpine Championships could lead to a World Cup race in the future.
“They had [a World Cup race] in Palisades this year, and it’s 20 times bigger than any nationals event,” he said. “It would be cool to have a World Cup race here and see what kind of reaction this town gets from the world.”
Before the world gets a chance to react to Baldy, local skiers will be able to get a feel for what a world class race course actually feels like. In an interview two weeks ago, Brandenburg encouraged skiers to get out on Greyhawk and Hemingway so they can appreciate how difficult of a surface the pros ski on.
“Upper Greyhawk is still a mystery to me,” Smith said matter-of-factly. ￼
