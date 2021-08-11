On a perfectly sunny July day on top of Alcyon Peak, the Percoskis were all smiles.
With his daughter in his arms, his wife by his side and his dog panting below, Derek Percoski stood at 11,220 feet, on the final leg of his journey, gleaming as he celebrated his 41st birthday on July 15.
His gift was seven years in the making.
On that beautiful day, Percoski finally climbed his 123rd Idaho mountain top—nine peaks over 12,000 feet and 114 over 11,000 feet—with the aid of his daughter, Remi, to witness the climb.
“For me, the day was really focused on her, so I wasn’t thinking about the end goal as much,” Percoski said. “The day was actually more about her.”
It was Remi’s first big climb in her four-and-a-half years on Earth, one that will be etched in a photograph of the Percoski family, forever giving them a memory of the rare feat.
For Derek, who climbed many of the peaks solo, it was a special moment. He was able to share the day with Remi, his wife, Danielle—who is a Wood River Valley native—and, of course, their dog, Skye.
“They were my support crew,” he said.
However, he didn’t look at his final climb with any more excitement than previous jaunts. It was quite the opposite. The final climb was more calming than anything. As he looked back at that moment celebrating on top of the Pioneer Range where Alcyon Peak sits, the adrenaline of climbing high mountain tops was eased by his family.
“I did have those types of moments throughout the progress, but I didn’t have that on the last climb,” Percoski said.
Perhaps it was accomplishing the final act with his support group, which allowed him to truly take his time and placidly stroll to the top.
As he began his quest in 2014, Percoski was on fire. He would climb four to five peaks a day, each making him yearn for more.
Percoski is only the 10th climber to ascend all of Idaho’s 11ers—peaks between and 11,000 and 12,000 feet in elevation, many of which are in remote areas. Percoski prefers it that way. The ruggedness of Idaho’s peaks created a bigger challenge to him than Colorado’s 14ers, which often have direct paths straight to the top.
“I really crave the uncertainty of doing stuff like this,” Percoski said. “I think that’s the most rewarding part.”
Though Idaho’s trails are rougher, Percoski did all his climbs in one-day trips, something that he said was also attractive.
Of all the 123 peaks, Percoski said Cobb Mountain (11,650 feet), which is located 20 miles west of Ketchum, was his favorite. He said he liked the ridge scramble that Cobb presents.
He also said True Grit (11,100 feet, in the Lost River Range) was the toughest and most technical climb. It’s the only peak that requires a rope and rappelling equipment, due to its rugged cluster of towers.
Another peak that made Percoski a little nervous was Thompson Peak, which is the highest peak in the Sawtooth Range at 10,751 feet. On the climb down, he said, things got pretty ugly, and it was one of the few times he feared getting stuck.
He calls himself a bushwhacker or a “peak bagger” rather than a climber. He looks at his ascents as streams of curiosity rather than sport.
However, despite the looseness of his summits, Percoski is extremely cautious. He wears pants no matter the weather and uses trail running shoes rather than hiking boots. He keeps his pack lightweight and easy to maneuver but brings enough gear to be prepared for an overnight camp in case of an emergency.
The most important tool he uses is his Garmin inReach GPS device, which he added to his pack two years ago to give him peace of mind, but also to let Danielle know exactly where he is at all times.
He brings plenty of food and carries a water filtration system rather than hiking with water. He also began placing registers around peaks he’s climbed so other climbers can register, creating a sign-in system for fun and for safety.
From skateboards to mountain tops
Percoski did not grow up an ardent peak bagger. Originally from Ellington, Connecticut—a historic New England town founded in 1786—Percoski grew up skateboarding. When he got older, he meandered through Orlando, Florida, then to Denver, Colorado, and worked as an indoor skydiving instructor.
His day job working in a wind tunnel just wasn’t cutting it for him, but the mountains were. If there was anything he knew he needed in life, it was out West.
“Once I got out West and got to the mountains, I knew that’s where I belonged,” he said.
Percoski met Danielle while in Colorado, and the two decided to live the mountain-town life. When Telluride or Crested Butte didn’t work out, the Percoskis looked no further than Danielle’s hometown of Hailey for that perfect little life, and in 2014 that’s what happened.
It was also the year that Derek began his climbing record. His first excursion was Salzburger Spitzl—the 11,600-foot peak and 14th highest mountain in the Pioneer Range.
“As soon as I moved to the area, I wanted to climb all of the highest peaks in the state,” he said. “It wasn’t about finishing anything specific; I found the Idaho mountains interesting. There was no rhyme or reason.”
With 123 peaks in the bag, there’s been a lot to learn along the way. When asked what he would tell a young hiker who plans on going for a big hike, Percoski said to let someone know where they’re going.
“Text it to someone so it’s in writing,” he said. “Let people know exactly where you’re going, so if something does go wrong people know where to look.”
He added that hikers should know what they’re capable of. He suggests new hikers should try some steep hikes to find out how long it’ll take to do steep verticals. Hikers should know how fast they move and how long they can hike.
Another big part is doing research.
“If you don’t like research, then you better pair up with someone who does because, you spend a lot of time looking at maps and reading up on what others have done,” Percoski said. “That’s a big part of it. For many of us peak baggers, it’s a fun part.”
Above all else, he added that if you’re an inexperienced hiker, go with people who have done it before.
As far as wildlife, Percoski said he didn’t see much during his 123 summits. There were no wolverines or dangerous animals. He said he saw a black bear in the Lost River Range once, which was a rarity.
He did find his fair share of animal skulls and bones, like an unscathed mountain lion skull in the Lemhi Mountains, which now sits proudly on his mantle in his Hailey home.
A curious cartographer
This all originated for Percoski from his love of maps. While in Colorado, he wanted to create a checklist of ski resorts that he had been to. Surprisingly, he found there weren’t any such maps. So, he created one.
Becoming a curious cartographer, Percoski created his own small business, BestMaps.com, where people can order maps of their favorite hikes, ski resorts and peaks, whether located locally, nationally or globally. BestMaps.com designs checklist posters for adventurous go-getters who are passionate about their hobbies.
He also created a website documenting all his climbs at percoski.com/11ers where people can see him smiling at each peak.
Why do we climb?
Percoski said he isn’t quite finished with climbing. He now aims to climb all of Idaho’s peaks above 10,000 feet. There are 358 total peaks in that category and, so far, Percoski is already at 100.
In the end, all that’s left are the memories of scaling peak after peak, exploring the unknown and leaving smiles behind for the next curious traveler.
