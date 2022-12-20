More than 60 skiers—some as young as four years old—took on an array of courses at the Lake Creek trails during the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s annual Winterstart event on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Skiers competed in 1 km, 2 km, 3 km, 6 km or 9 km races. The event was hosted by SVSEF with support from the Blaine County Recreation District and the Elephant’s Perch.

“We had skiers from 4 to 84 years old—our youngest skiers were Kalina Liberatore and Finn Mallory skiing the 1 km loop!” said Kelley Yeates, SVSEF cross-country assistant program director and prep team head coach. “Winterstart is a true community effort, and the race couldn’t have been run without the support of the Elephant’s Perch and the great grooming by the BCRD!”

