More than 60 skiers—some as young as four years old—took on an array of courses at the Lake Creek trails during the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s annual Winterstart event on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Skiers competed in 1 km, 2 km, 3 km, 6 km or 9 km races. The event was hosted by SVSEF with support from the Blaine County Recreation District and the Elephant’s Perch.
“We had skiers from 4 to 84 years old—our youngest skiers were Kalina Liberatore and Finn Mallory skiing the 1 km loop!” said Kelley Yeates, SVSEF cross-country assistant program director and prep team head coach. “Winterstart is a true community effort, and the race couldn’t have been run without the support of the Elephant’s Perch and the great grooming by the BCRD!”
Competitors included current SVSEF racers, alumni, parents, families and, of course, the next generation of Nordic skiers.
“The Nordic community shined bright with the breadth of ages and abilities competing,” SVSEF spokeswoman Heather Foster said in a statement,”but, more importantly, with everyone simply sharing their love for the sport.”
Here are the final results for Sunday’s races.
2022 Winterstart Results Youth 1km Female
Hazel Schmidt, Hope Lloyd, Mahayla Stephenson, Annika Neu, Freya Campbell, Juniper Farmer, Cecily Jacobs, Theo Young, Kalina Liberatore, Cara Liberatore
Youth 1km Male
Asa Sattler, Harrison Wettach, Emil Beatty, Finn Mallory, Chris Mallory, Ryan Schmidt, Pete Stephenson
Youth 2km Female
Payton Daley-Scheingraber, Nina O’Sullivan, Piper Renner, Abbi Liberatore, Kerry Renner
Youth 2km Male
Jed Schmidt, Ben Wellner, Greg Travelstead
3km Female
Zoe Liberatore, Dylan Buck, Lauryn Stevens
3km Male
Tait Boschen, Cyrus Pott, Luca Finnegan, Owen Well, Cal Herbert, Cam Gilman
6km Female
Mazzy Conners, Joan Scheingraber, Muffy Ritz, Emma Singer, Lucy Carter, Tess O’Sullivan, Addy Blamires, Josephine Renner, Katherine Sheldon
6km Male
Duncan Fryberger, Bailey Kurtz, Jim McClatchy, Albert Renner
9km Female
Nina Seemann, Daisy Fair, Isla Sundby
9km Male
Bob Thompson, Sam Young, Zach Beatty, Jedd Young, Matt Stevenson, Tom DeHart, Elliot Jacobs, John Kurtz, Edyn Teitge, David Lloyd, James Sattler, Ian Sundby, Cody Lloyd. ￼
