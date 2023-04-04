Sun Valley's Warm Springs slalom course demanded precision Monday, with more than half of all competitors failing to finish the two runs required in the first technical races of the Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships on Bald Mountain.
Just 34 of 80 men and 27 of 51 women finished both runs. But the challenging piste suited Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation's Dasha Romanov just fine. The 19-year-old local racer notched the SVSEF's first podium at the championships so far, finishing second in the women's slalom, .43 seconds behind Tahoe's Lila Lapanja. Norwegian Kristiane Bekkestad rounded out the top three.
On the men's side, Steamboat's Jett Seymour set the pace, outracing Luke Winters (+0.84) and Jay Poulter (+1.36) to win the top prize.
