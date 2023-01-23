Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
January 23, 2023
1 of 3
Finnigan Donley, SVSEF FIS Team athlete, is on top of the world as the 2023 U18 Junior World Downhill Champion. Donley won the downhill on Jan. 19 in St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria, where he finished first among U18 athletes and 29th overall.
Jake Adicoff, SVSEF XC Gold Team athlete and three-time Olympian, competed in the Men’s 18km Individual Start Classic, his first of four races at the 2023 FIS Para Nordic World Championships in Ostersund, Sweden. Adicoff brought home silver in the race, alongside his best friend and guide, Sam Wood.
Jake Adicoff, SVSEF XC Gold Team athlete and three-time Olympian, and guide Sam Wood, competed in the Men’s 18km Individual Start Classic, his first of four races at the 2023 FIS Para Nordic World Championships in Ostersund, Sweden. Adicoff brought home silver in the race.
It’s been a fast few days for Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alpine and cross country athletes, with skiers on SVSEF Alpine FIS Team, SVSEF XC Gold Team, and SVSEF Alpine U12 Travel Teams bringing home hardware from St. Anton, Austria; Ostersund, Sweden; and, a little closer to home, from McCall, Idaho.
That includes Finnigan Donley, SVSEF FIS Team athlete, who is on top of the world as the 2023 U18 Junior World Downhill Champion.
Donley won his age group in the downhill on Jan. 19 in St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria, where he finished first among U18 athletes and 29th overall. The next day, Donley won silver in the U18 Junior World Super G Championship event, placing second among U18’s and 13th overall.
"I had a great experience in St. Anton," he said. "It was an incredible experience to see the level of ski racing from all the top countries at World Juniors. I learned a lot from my older teammates, and I can’t wait to go back in the coming years and fight for U21 podiums."
“Finn has done an amazing job of keeping things in perspective and enjoying the journey that he is on,” said Will Brandenburg, SVSEF Alpine Program Director. “Just making World Juniors at his age is something I’ve never seen before. To win the U18 gold there shows that this moment was never too big for him. It’s been a blast to support his journey and there are a lot of fun things in front of him.”
SVSEF Alpine alumni Dasha Romanov and Ryder Sarchett, are also in St. Anton competing as members of Team USA’s Junior World Championship Team. Romanov was the top American in the Women’s Giant Slalom on Jan. 21, placing 13th.
Adicoff, Keefe compete in Para Worlds
On Jan. 22, Jake Adicoff, SVSEF XC Gold Team athlete and three-time Olympian, competed in the Men’s 18km Individual Start Classic, his first of four races at the 2023 FIS Para Nordic World Championships in Ostersund, Sweden. Adicoff brought home silver in the race, alongside his best friend and guide, Sam Wood.
“It was a good start to the week, and I’m psyched to build off it for the rest of the competitions here,” Adicoff said. “It’s great to be in Ostersund, Sweden, the classic skiing was fantastic.”
“Jake skied great today, really good energy, and he’s hungry,” said Chris Mallory, SVSEF XC Gold Team head coach.
The competition continues this week.
Adicoff and Wood have three races to come over the course of the championships, the next being Jan. 24 with the Individual Sprint. Complete schedule, video, and results for the Para Nordic World Championships can be found at: FIS-SKI.com.
The 2023 Para Alpine World Championships are underway in Espot, Sweden Jan. 19-29, where Jesse Keefe, SVSEF Alum and member of the U.S. Para Alpine Team, is competing across alpine disciplines. Keefe placed 20th in today’s Men’s Super G event and will race Tuesday in the Super Combined event. Complete schedule, video, and results for the Para Alpine World Championships can be found at: FIS-SKI.com.
Beck tops in McCall
Closer to home, Cameron Beck, SVSEF Alpine U12 Travel Team athlete, brought home the overall win Jan. 20-22 at the 78th Chris Bodily Memorial 4-Way Races held at Little Ski Hill and Brundage Mountain in McCall.
Beck placed third in slalom, first in the gelande jump, third in cross country, and second in giant slalom to claim the overall title. Each leg of the event counts equally toward the overall standings, and the top female and male overall competitors are awarded a 15-pound medallion. For complete McCall 4-Way results, visit https://www.mwsc.club/4-way.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In