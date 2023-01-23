Finnigan Donley U18 Downhill World Champion_011923_@.jpg

Finnigan Donley, SVSEF FIS Team athlete, is on top of the world as the 2023 U18 Junior World Downhill Champion. Donley won the downhill on Jan. 19 in St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria, where he finished first among U18 athletes and 29th overall. 

It’s been a fast few days for Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alpine and cross country athletes, with skiers on  SVSEF Alpine FIS Team, SVSEF XC Gold Team, and SVSEF Alpine U12 Travel Teams bringing home hardware from St. Anton, Austria; Ostersund, Sweden; and, a little closer to home, from McCall, Idaho. 

Donley won his age group in the downhill on Jan. 19 in St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria, where he finished first among U18 athletes and 29th overall. The next day, Donley won silver in the U18 Junior World Super G Championship event, placing second among U18’s and 13th overall. 

Jake Adicoff, SVSEF XC Gold Team athlete and three-time Olympian, competed in the Men’s 18km Individual Start Classic, his first of four races at the 2023 FIS Para Nordic World Championships in Ostersund, Sweden. Adicoff brought home silver in the race, alongside his best friend and guide, Sam Wood. 
