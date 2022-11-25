The glass ceiling has long been broken at the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.
The foundation features many female coaches that lead by example to inspire the next generation of female athletes in a field that has been traditionally dominated by men.
Ashley Knox, head coach of the Cross-Country Comp team, has been coaching full-time since 2006. She skied in the SVSEF program until she attended the University of Utah for environmental studies and mass communications. After college, she returned to Sun Valley to begin coaching, and has been doing so ever since.
“I think, in college, I had never considered coaching. I never saw it as a career until about five years in when I realized this is really what I want to do,” Knox said. “I love the connection with the kids. Nordic skiing was always a huge part of my life growing up, and I just love being a part of the kids’ lives as Nordic skiers and getting them out on the mountains and adventuring.”
For Knox, her experience as a woman in the industry was shaped by her work with both male and female coaches. All were extremely supportive of her development as an athlete.
“I was lucky, in a sense, to have female coaches right up there with male coaches,” she said. “When I started coaching, there were always one or two female coaches on the comp level, but I was one of the few female coaches in national conferences.”
Gladys Weidt, an alpine racing head coach for SVSEF, has coached for more than 10 years. She grew up skiing and was a high school alpine champion and, eventually, an NCAA champion, earning spots on both the All-Academic Team and All-America Team.
Though there are more men involved in alpine racing, Weidt is seeing more and more women enter the sport, as athletes and as coaches.
“I’ve been in the sport my whole life. I love the industry and love the sport, and as I’ve gotten older, I’ve noticed there are a lot more men in the sport,” she said. “In the past five years, more and more women have become coaches and athletes, and I think that’s just awesome.
“I really encourage our female athletes to work with younger athletes to show them that you can make a positive influence on their development as not only athletes, but people—it really keeps getting better.”
Kelley Yeates, SVSEF’s assistant cross-country program director and Prep Team head coach, began skiing while growing up in Ketchum. She joined the SVSEF XC team in first grade, and after graduating from Wood River High School earned her degree in education.
Yeates eventually ran into legendary coach Rick Kappala, who outlined his needs for coaching in the program. Kappala said she was a perfect fit. Now, she has been coaching for the program for 17 seasons.
Yeates believes that SVSEF has always been a beacon for strong female leadership in the sport.
“The female leadership is really strong here,” she said. “I feel that we have really cool, strong leadership from women in the program—it’s an atmosphere where I have a lot of women to support and work with me. I think it helps us see the importance of growing the program to support all these young women coming through.”
Having strong female role models as she came up through the SVSEF program gave her the confidence and tenacity to become a coach herself, Yeates said.
“We all know how important it is to see these women coaches that know what they’re doing and are strong, confident and where they belong,” she said. “It’s showing that it’s not a weird thing to have a female coach--I think that’s what we currently have at SVSEF.”
When she started out, Yeates had to work a little harder to find her voice and communicate that she was as knowledgeable as her male counterparts.
“I think it took a little bit to figure out how to tell people that hey, I actually know what I’m doing, without being defensive about it,” she said. “It was important to learn how to represent myself with confidence.”
Adele Savaria, the head U12 travel alpine coach, began her career in 1993. She has always loved skiing, and she excelled at it, earning a spot on the U.S. Ski Team from 1983 to 1989. She began assisting coaches when she came back to the valley on her breaks, and has always loved the feeling of helping the kids achieve their goals.
Savaria has experienced the reality of the male-dominated industry, and recognizes the challenge that women have faced. She believes she has always received respect from her co-workers, and, though she didn’t work with any female coaches as an athlete, it never inhibited her from becoming a strong female figure coaching in the sport.
“I’ve never felt like I had a hard time in this field. I feel very fortunate, especially after hearing the experiences of other female coaches,” she said. “We have quite a few women coaches, and I find that impressive. I hope that I have inspired some young women to become coaches themselves.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In