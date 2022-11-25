Kelley Yeates, SVSEF

Kelley Yeates has been involved with the SVSEF since childhood, first as an athlete and now as a coach.

The glass ceiling has long been broken at the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.

The foundation features many female coaches that lead by example to inspire the next generation of female athletes in a field that has been traditionally dominated by men.

Ashley Knox, head coach of the Cross-Country Comp team, has been coaching full-time since 2006. She skied in the SVSEF program until she attended the University of Utah for environmental studies and mass communications. After college, she returned to Sun Valley to begin coaching, and has been doing so ever since.

SVSEF Director of Sport Development Rick Kapala (left), skier Sammy Smith (center) and SVSEF Cross-Country Head Coach Ashley Knox (right).
Kelley Yeates and team

SVSEF Coach Kelley Yeates, center, with members of her Prep Team.
