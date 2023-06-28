Charlotte Gourlay

Charlotte Gourlay, front left, poses with her U14 racers during the 2022-23 season.

The Sun Valley Ski Education earned a trio of honors at the Intermountain Division Annual Meeting Awards Banquet in May, including Coach of the Year.

Head Coach Charlotte Gourlay won the Nick Lewis Coach of the Year award for her work with the Alpine U14 Travel Team.

“I’m incredibly honored to win this award, but it really isn’t about me!” said Gourlay, herself an SVSEF alumna. “I am here to support our alpine athletes in their journey and help them become the best versions of themselves in sport and in life. SVSEF is an incredible community, and I wouldn’t be where I am without the encouragement from all the incredible coaches, mentors, support staff, and parents.”

Sean O'Connor

Sean O’Connor is a mainstay in the ski-racing community.
Sun Valley Ski Education Racer Finnigan Donley got off to a good start at the U.S. Alpine National Championships, finishing fifth in the Sunday Super G before collecting U.S. Ski and Snowboard Rookie of the Year honors.

