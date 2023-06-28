Sun Valley Ski Education Racer Finnigan Donley got off to a good start at the U.S. Alpine National Championships, finishing fifth in the Sunday Super G before collecting U.S. Ski and Snowboard Rookie of the Year honors.
The Sun Valley Ski Education earned a trio of honors at the Intermountain Division Annual Meeting Awards Banquet in May, including Coach of the Year.
Head Coach Charlotte Gourlay won the Nick Lewis Coach of the Year award for her work with the Alpine U14 Travel Team.
“I’m incredibly honored to win this award, but it really isn’t about me!” said Gourlay, herself an SVSEF alumna. “I am here to support our alpine athletes in their journey and help them become the best versions of themselves in sport and in life. SVSEF is an incredible community, and I wouldn’t be where I am without the encouragement from all the incredible coaches, mentors, support staff, and parents.”
In addition to coaching her team, Gourlay is the chair of U14 Working Group and volunteered to coach the IMD U14 team at regionals.
“She consistently pursues opportunities to learn and grow herself, in order to best provide for her athletes,” SVSEF said in a statement.
“Charlotte is both a phenomenal coach and an extraordinary person,” said SVSEF Alpine Program Director Will Brandenburg. “Her ability to balance fun and progression is something that I truly admire in her coaching. Her team had a phenomenal season with great results, and what is exciting is the joy the athletes on her team have for the sport. These kids love ski racing and working hard. They buy into the programming hook, line, and sinker, and that’s due to the culture she sets for the athletes. She never talks about results but still keeps them motivated. She cares more about the kid than the skier and uses the sport as a vehicle for growth.”
For her part, Gourlay thanked her team for elevating her to top coach.
“A big shout-out to the athletes for buying into all the crazy challenges we throw at them,” Gourlay said. “Thank you, SVSEF community, for allowing me to be a part of such a great organization!”
O’Connor honored for volunteer work
Sean O’Connor
earned Volunteer of the Year honors for his work in support of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and the broader ski-racing community.
“Quite simply, Sean is instrumental in our team’s ability to host high-quality ski races in this valley,” said Brandenburg. “He works so hard and cares so much that he inspires everyone around him. Putting on races is a lot of work, and our team enjoys it in large part through the culture Sean and his crew create. I honestly can’t wait to work a race again with this team next season and it’s cool to see that others throughout our division see how much Sean puts into it!”
Donely honored for ‘Excellence in Skiing’
SVSEF graduate Finnigan Donley capped a breakout year on the slopes with a summertime award, earning the IMD’s Steve Bounous Excellence in Skiing Award.
A member of the U.S. Alpine D Team, Donley was named U.S. Ski and Snowboard Rookie of the Year during the Alpine National Championships in April.
