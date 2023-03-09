Katie Feldman@

SVSEF Gold Team member Katie Feldman was the first American woman to cross the finish line in the 99th edition of the Swedish Vasaloppet on March 4.

The historic 90km classic race from Sälen to Mora, Sweden, is the largest cross country ski race in the world. 

Feldman toed the line with 15,800 other racers, all prepared to race through 90 kilometers of forest, picturesque villages, and across open trails through the Swedish countryside. The race honors the first King of Sweden, Gustav Eriksson Vasa’s journey to the country. Along the way, Feldman was cheered on by thousands of onlookers, offered traditional blueberry soup at the checkpoints, and was treated to an historic adventure across the Swedish landscape.

