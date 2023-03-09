SVSEF Gold Team member Katie Feldman was the first American woman to cross the finish line in the 99th edition of the Swedish Vasaloppet on March 4.
The historic 90km classic race from Sälen to Mora, Sweden, is the largest cross country ski race in the world.
Feldman toed the line with 15,800 other racers, all prepared to race through 90 kilometers of forest, picturesque villages, and across open trails through the Swedish countryside. The race honors the first King of Sweden, Gustav Eriksson Vasa’s journey to the country. Along the way, Feldman was cheered on by thousands of onlookers, offered traditional blueberry soup at the checkpoints, and was treated to an historic adventure across the Swedish landscape.
“It was hard,” said Feldman, who is spending the winter racing cross-country skiing marathons in Europe. “Crossing the start line with 15,000 people who love this sport as much as I do is almost incomprehensible. The race was grueling with a lot of highs and lows, and I’m really happy to have crossed the finish line. This was the 99th year of the Vasaloppet, and it’s really cool to participate in such an iconic event!”
Feldman finished in five hours and three minutes—overall the 56th woman and first American woman to cross the line.
“It’s great to see Katie embracing the marathon series in Europe this season—we are so impressed with her resilience over the course of the winter,” said Becky Woods, SVSEF XC Program Director. “Some people race one marathon in their life, and Katie will have raced more than 10 by the time she returns to the states.”
Next up for Feldman is the 2023 Norwegian Birkebeinerrennet on March 18.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In