The SVSEF Junior National team.

 Photo courtesy of Tory Canfield

Cold temps and wind were a breeze for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation junior national team skiers who showed weather is just part of the show at the 2023 USSA Cross Country Ski Junior National Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The team skied some of the hardest courses of the year and helped the Intermountain Division finish second in the overall Alaska Cup, the best finish for the division in years.

Day one started cold and ended colder. The temperature was 4 degrees at race time, with perfect tracks and a racecourse that was as challenging as it gets. Jodie Maguire led the U18 SVSEF girls contingent with a solid 13th place finish in the 7.5km classic race.

