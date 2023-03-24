Cold temps and wind were a breeze for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation junior national team skiers who showed weather is just part of the show at the 2023 USSA Cross Country Ski Junior National Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska.
The team skied some of the hardest courses of the year and helped the Intermountain Division finish second in the overall Alaska Cup, the best finish for the division in years.
Day one started cold and ended colder. The temperature was 4 degrees at race time, with perfect tracks and a racecourse that was as challenging as it gets. Jodie Maguire led the U18 SVSEF girls contingent with a solid 13th place finish in the 7.5km classic race.
She was followed closely by Berkeley Canfield, Ani Vandenburgh, Aisley Grohusky, Molly Maybach and Eloise Hebert. Less than three minutes separated the finish times. On the same course, Cora Faye Scott led the U16 girls, followed by Mazzy Conners.
“It was really cold,” said Conners.
In his first ever junior national race, Dexter Morrison finished the 7.5km race with a time of 26:08, good enough for 61st place in the U18 boys field. Miguel Fresco Hanlon found himself in 17th for U20’s to round out the day.
“Our athletes raced some of their best races of the season on exciting and challenging courses in Fairbanks,” SVSEF guest coach Bob Thompson said. “The fight the Sun Valley skiers showed was inspiring.”
Cold temperatures stayed put for day two of the event, and the winds added yet another element to the freestyle sprint.
Fresco Hanlon led the way for U20 boys, finishing fourth overall and first for IMD. Morrison showed his sprint skills with a 27th overall finish for U18 boys. Scott continued the streak with a blazing fifth place overall finish in the U16 girls race with Conners finding her way to 62nd.
In the U18 girls sprint, it was Maybach and Vandenburgh at the top, finishing sixth and ninth respectively. They were followed closely by Maguire and Canfield. Grohusky and Hebert rounded out the scoring for IMD, putting the division in second overall going into the last day of racing.
On the last day, Maguire continued her distance dominance for the U18s, finishing 12th overall in the 10km freestyle mass start. SVSEF/IMD teammates could see each other the whole way, helping to motivate one another in the last race of the championships. Canfield, Maybach, Grohusky, Hebert and Vandenburgh completed the race within minutes of each other, helping IMD build a lead going into the last few races.
In the U16 girls race, Scott led the SVSEF crew finishing 23rd and Conners tied her best result finishing 62nd. The result of the day came from Fresco-Hanlon with a sixth-place result in the U20 boys 10km mass start freestyle event, once again leading the way for IMD.
“It was really cool to get to represent Sun Valley and the region and just being there was a blast,” Fresco-Hanlon said. “Also, doing well for me was an added bonus.”
Vandenburg was named the “Spirit of IMD” by her Intermountain Division teammates. Vandenburgh was a leader on and off the racecourse, showing kindness and compassion to her teammates as well as leading by example.
“She was one of the toughest athletes out there on the last day,” coach Thompson said. “Her shins locked up on her and she stuck it out in a lot of pain.”
In the coveted Alaska Cup at Junior Nationals, IMD had its best showing in years, displaying the strength of the region.
“It is exciting to be a part of a competitive Nordic community here in Intermountain,” SVSEF Cross Country Program Director Becky Woods said. “When we go to Junior National qualifiers throughout the winter, we know that the competition there is similar to that of Junior Nationals. It is a positive shift that will allow our athletes to compete with the best in the country as we ski into the future.”
