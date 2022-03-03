Fifty-three Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation XC Prep and XC Devo skiers traveled to McCall on Feb. 26-27 for two days of racing as part of the Intermountain Youth Championships. Skiers, coaches and parents toughed out the cold Saturday morning for the interval-start skate distance races, followed by a Skier-X obstacle course race under the sun in the afternoon.
Sunday was a snowy morning for mass-start distance classic races. As the largest team at the event, SVSEF had boys and girls competing in every age class from U14 to U8, including one U16/novice female, as SVSEF walked away with the Overall Team award.
"My biggest takeaway was my appreciation for our skiers and their parents' enthusiasm," SVSEF XC Prep Team Head Coach Kelley Sinnott said. "In moments when we weren’t the fastest skiers, we were still the happiest! The excitement for skiing and ski culture was alive and well this weekend, and it was awesome to be part of it."
The Intermountain Division awarded the IMD U14 cup at the final awards ceremony, which ranked the top U14 skiers after an entire racing season. Skiers were rated based on their top three races from the season. In the U14 cup, SVSEF’s Charlie St. George was second and McCallen Campbell was fifth.
